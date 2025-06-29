Adrian Forbes discusses his current coaching role with Texoma FC in America - and states he could be open to a role with Blackpool at some point down the line.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder Adrian Forbes admits coaching in America has been a complete ‘culture shock’ - but is loving every minute of his overseas adventure.

The 46-year-old is currently the head coach and sporting director of USL League One side Texoma FC - who were founded back in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career, Forbes represented a number of different clubs, including the Seasiders.

After making the move from Swansea City in 2006, he featured 46 times during his stint at Bloomfield Road, before leaving for Millwall in 2008.

One of his appearances for the Fylde Coast outfit came in the 2007 League One play-off, which ended in a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town for the team in Tangerine.

Steps into coaching

Adrian Forbes (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After hanging up his boots in 2012, Forbes made the move into coaching, working with young players during stints with both Norwich City and Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite forging a strong post-playing career in that area, Forbes admits it wasn’t always his ambition.

“Coaching wasn’t something I knew I wanted to do, and it only started when I went to Millwall,” he said.

“I had several knee injuries, so I was playing lots of games with the reserve team and working with younger players - I found myself naturally coaching them during the matches.

“It was the reserve coach Richard Shaw who asked me if I’d thought about going into coaching and said I had a knack for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was only when I came away from Grimsby, I wasn’t sure what to do next. A guy called Ian Thornton in Norwich was running the local development centre - going in and assisting there gave me the bug. An academy role came from that, which was part time, but soon went to full time.

“Before I knew it, I was in charge of the foundation phase which was U9s, 10s and 11s, where I had the responsibility for both player and coaching development.

“It was great to be back at Norwich - where it all started for me and I was given the opportunity to play in the first-team at just 17, so I couldn’t believe my luck to have the challenge of helping others to follow in my footsteps. It was something really fulfilling and rewarding.

“It’s great to see that so many players that I worked with have gone on to make their debuts or have careers in various other leagues. It’s an opportunity I couldn’t miss, and I’m really pleased I took it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opportunity in America

Adrian Forbes (Photo Gary Prior/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While Forbes’ move into coaching proved to be a natural transition in familiar surroundings, his decision to make the move to Texas was a much bigger step out of his comfort zone.

After initially signing up to Texoma’s sporting director, the 46-year-old took on the head coach’s role last year - at a time when the Sherman outfit had no players signed up ahead of their first season in USL League One.

Despite taking on such a sizeable challenge far away from home, it wasn’t an opportunity Forbes actively went searching for during his time at Luton Town .

“I think headhunted would be the word, I didn’t apply for the role, I didn’t even know there was a role here,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a chance connection on LinkedIn. Ben Watson, who is the president of Texoma, reached out to see if there could be a connection with Luton.

“It happened at the exact same time when the club were trying to get promoted to the Premier League, so it didn’t quite work out from that point of view, but Ben came to me after saying he was impressed with how I conducted myself and wanted to speak to me about having a role with them.

“You don’t want to be disrespectful or rude, so we had the conversation, and before I knew it they’d offered me the sporting director’s role.

“I said ‘yes,’ so it was a case of having a conversation with my wife Shelley to see if it was something she wanted to do, and here we are. The head coach role wasn’t something I expected to have on top, and wasn’t something she thought I should take, but we’ve both embraced it all over here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a complete new way of life, and without my wife at my side, I don’t know how I would’ve navigated so many new things.

“We’re starting to feel settled now. When I came over here, there wasn’t one play here. We had to define a philosophy, define a style of play, define the way that Texoma FC want to be perceived by the US market and further afield.

“There’s been so many things that we’ve had to work together on collectively as a club to make sure things fell into place, and it’s been really rewarding doing that. We’re in a good position, with some real good support behind us, with everyone pushing in the right direction.

“It’s intriguing to see where this takes me personally in the future. Would I like to come back to the UK one day to manage or be a sporting director? - of course that would be the pinnacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe it would be nice to go back to Blackpool one day and go: ‘hello fans, I know I failed as a player here, but I can be a manager who can bring success to the table.’

“For now, I’m just embracing everything Texoma FC is giving me.”

‘Culture shock’

Adrian Forbes (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While Forbes is relishing the position he has, he has been shocked by some of the unusual hurdles has faced.

“It was a big culture shock that you could have all of the understanding you want of the intricacies of football, but it’s not football over here, it’s soccer - they are two completely different games,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How the game is played over here, how it’s refereed, and some of the rules - it’s the same sport but it’s run completely differently. There’s things I’ve got to adapt to every day from a coaching point of view.

“As an example, at this point in time, I’ve probably seen two or three correctly administered throw-ins in any game I’ve been involved in. Every single throw in is a foul throw and the referees don’t penalise it.

“When I say foul throws, I mean the technique is horrendous. They’re not taught it over here, so they don’t administer it from an official’s point of view.

“I’ve had to stop a training session to work on throw-ins, and you’re working with players that have played 300-odd games. You’re having to really strip it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The real good thing is, I get to coach and be with players every day. That’s been really enjoyable. I’m hoping we can continue to develop and thrive.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Reasoning behind Blackpool's pre-season games - and why alternatives weren't possible.