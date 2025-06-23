Preparations are well underway at Bloomfield Road for the 2025-26 League One campaign as Blackpool target a play-off push next term.

The Seasiders have already strengthened the squad, bringing in Fraser Horsfall from Stockport County as well as four-time promotion winner Michael Ihiekwe from Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Steve Bruce has lost goal-scoring midfielder Sonny Carey, there is still plenty of time to add new faces, with the market still open for another two-and-a-half months.

But how has Blackpool’s early business affected the promotion running for League One next term?

With odds provided by PaddyPower, here are the early favourites after the early flurry of transfer action.