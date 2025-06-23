How Blackpool's early transfer business has affected the League One promotion odds.placeholder image
How Blackpool's early transfer business has affected the League One promotion odds. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The early 2025-26 League One promotion favourites - and where Blackpool, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

Blackpool have made two new signings so far this summer.

Preparations are well underway at Bloomfield Road for the 2025-26 League One campaign as Blackpool target a play-off push next term.

The Seasiders have already strengthened the squad, bringing in Fraser Horsfall from Stockport County as well as four-time promotion winner Michael Ihiekwe from Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Steve Bruce has lost goal-scoring midfielder Sonny Carey, there is still plenty of time to add new faces, with the market still open for another two-and-a-half months.

But how has Blackpool’s early business affected the promotion running for League One next term?

With odds provided by PaddyPower, here are the early favourites after the early flurry of transfer action.

Latest promotion odds: 25/1.

1. AFC Wimbledon

Latest promotion odds: 25/1. Photo: Warren Little

Latest promotion odds: 20/1.

2. Northampton Town

Latest promotion odds: 20/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Latest promotion odds: 16/1.

3. Exeter City

Latest promotion odds: 16/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Latest promotion odds: 16/1.

4. Port Vale

Latest promotion odds: 16/1. | Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 16/1.

5. Burton Albion

Latest promotion odds: 16/1. | Getty Images

Latest promotion odds: 13/1.

6. Stevenage

Latest promotion odds: 13/1. Photo: Lewis Storey

