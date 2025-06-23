The three main priorities Blackpool need to quickly address before Spain trip

There are some major things for Blackpool to address before they head over to Spain at the weekend.

The Blackpool squad report back to Squires Gate on Thursday for the start of pre-season - before heading off to Spain for a week-long training camp.

This stage of the summer has come around quickly, with just over a month to go until the 2025/26 League One campaign gets underway.

Only two new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road in the past month, with free agents Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both boosting Steve Bruce’s defensive options following their departures from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

There’s still plenty more for the Blackpool hierarchy to sort before competitive starts on the opening weekend of August, but some things will need to be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Here’s a look at what the club’s three main priorities should be before heading out to Spain at the weekend:

Key addition in much-needed area

Harry Tyrer

This is certainly the most obvious thing for the Seasiders to quickly address, and it’s bizarre that they haven’t done it already.

A number of positions need strengthening, but it is the goalkeeping department that is currently in most-need of work.

Youngster Harvey Bardsley is currently Blackpool’s only option between the sticks, unless coach Steve Banks is considering coming out of retirement, with Harry Tyrer, Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman all exiting back in May.

In an ideal world, the club would have two new senior goalkeepers signed up before they board the plane later this week, but if that’s not possible, they at least need to have their new first-choice on the flight.

If a complete outsider is going to come in then the overseas trip is going to be a crucial time for them to build up a relationship with their defence - even if they’re not partaking in any games.

Bringing back Tyrer still seems like the most obvious thing to do. The 23-year-old had a few nervy moments, but grew overall during his loan spell from Everton.

Ultimately, what now feels like a rush to get a goalkeeper through the door, stems back to the fact the club seemed unprepared when it came to losing Dan Grimshaw last August.

Find a replacement for Keogh

Richard Keogh

While there’s gaps in the current playing squad, there’s also a vacancy in the coaching department as well.

Richard Keogh departed his role in Bruce’s backroom staff last month to take up a position with Barnsley.

The search remains ongoing to replace the former Seasiders defender, with no one currently in place before the trip to Spain.

In an ideal world the club would get this sorted before the players report back to Squires Gate, but with Steve Agnew and Stephen Dobbie still with the club it wouldn’t be a complete crisis if the position remained vacant for a few more weeks.

Get a final answer from Pennington

Matthew Pennington | Getty Images

There’s still some uncertainty over what is happening with Matthew Pennington.

When the club’s retained list was released at the beginning of May, the defender fell under the ‘in discussions’ category, but not much has been said on the matter since.

Presumably, the 30-year-old will leave Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract. In the past month, he’s been looking for other options due to there being no guarantee of regular game time at Bloomfield Road.

The additions of Horsfall and Ihiekwe most likely pushed him closer to the exit door, but still nothing official.

It would be good for the Seasiders still to have Pennington next season, as he’d be a more than reliable squad option, but if he’s not a replacement will need to be sought after.

