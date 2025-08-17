Blackpool suffered an injury blow against Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Fletcher was forced off during the first half of Blackpool’s 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

The striker made way for Albie Morgan just before half time of the contest at Bloomfield Road after flagging up a hamstring problem to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change saw Tom Bloxham used up front as a long striker, with Niall Ennis sent off earlier in the game on the back of scoring a brace either side of a stunning strike from Lee Evans.

Through both suspension and injury, the Seasiders could find themselves short in attack for their upcoming away trips against Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle.

“Fletch did his hamstring, so it was a case of could we use (Tom) Bloxham - and we were wary that he might only do an hour,” head coach Steve Bruce said.

“We get one fit, and then (we lose another). I didn’t play him the other day so he’d be fresh, and then he pulled up after 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re struggling in that department with injuries, but they happen in games and there’s nothing we can do.

“Let’s hope it’s not a bad grade, and a minimum of three weeks and not six weeks or eight like Albie (Morgan).”

The Blackpool boss does have a few additions he could throw into the mix, but admits he wants to manage their work load carefully.

“We’ve got Dale Taylor - who didn’t get on because of the circumstances,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m wary with him because he had no pre-season. All of the boys that have walked in, we’ve found that physically they’ve not had any game time and are all playing catch up - which is difficult to manage.”

Horsfall update

Fraser Horsfall (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Bruce was also on hand to provide an update on summer arrival Fraser Horsfall - who has been missing since the opening weekend due to an ankle injury.

“He’s out of the boot,” he stated.

“We’ll be hoping he’ll be taking part in some way by the end of the week, and let’s hope that has fixed him because he’s had a frustrating start.

“Fraser being Fraser, he didn’t really want to tell anybody. So let’s hope we get it right.

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.