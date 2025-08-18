'Pretty confident' - Blackpool hopeful of injury boost ahead of Mansfield Town trip

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill on Tuesday evening.

Blackpool are hopeful Ashley Fletcher could be in contention for Tuesday night’s game away to Mansfield Town.

The Seasiders head to Field Mill with Niall Ennis already unavailable following the 26-year-old’s red card against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Shortly after his strike partner’s sending off, Fletcher was forced to leave the field as well after flagging a hamstring issue.

Despite initially fearing that the ex-Watford man would be out for a number of games, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is now more positive about the 29-year-old’s situation.

“Ash is having a scan this afternoon,” he said.

“He reported positivity today but we’re erring on caution. We’re all pretty confident that he could be available tomorrow, and if that’s the case - good.

“With muscles you never ever know. He wanted to try and see it through to half time but we took that option away from him because we didn’t want to make it any worse.

“Let’s see what the scan reveals and let’s hope it reveals nothing or very little.”

Further injury boosts

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Blackpool could welcome further players back to action later this week, with ex-Stockport County captain Fraser Horsfall making progress and Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray returning to training.

The pair would provide the Seasiders with an additional boost following Albie Morgan’s return to action from the bench on Saturday afternoon.

“Fraser is out of his boot and Danny Imray has trained for the first time today, so we’re hoping to have them by the end of the week,” Bruce added.

“We’ve got people coming back. (James) Husband is the main concern because he’ll be around Christmas time.”

Ennis decision

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

It has been confirmed that Ennis will be absent for the next three games, with Blackpool taking no further action against his red card.

“We contemplated appealing it but if we’re being brutally honest, it’s a dangerous challenge,” Bruce stated.

“I don’t think there’s any malice in it - it’s a typical centre forward’s challenge. Unfortunately his foot left the ground. Even though he didn’t make any contact with the player, when you see it, it looks dangerous, so the referee probably got it right.

“The downside is we’re missing Niall for three games, which is a crying shame.”

