'Everyone knew' - Blackpool defender makes mindset clear ahead of Mansfield Town trip

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill this evening.

Hayden Coulson states the Blackpool squad were also confident they would click into gear after their difficult start to the season.

The Seasiders picked up their first win of the campaign on Saturday afternoon after overcoming Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

It wasn’t a straight three points for Steve Bruce’s side, with a big defensive push needed to see out the 3-2 win following Niall Ennis’ red card in the first half.

Coulson shares his thoughts

Hayden Coulson

Coulson, who joined Blackpool permanently last summer after an initial loan spell, states the Seasiders knew what they had to do to get over the line against the Terriers, and knows they will need to show more of the same when they take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill this evening.

“We’ve had a tough start, but it’s one of those things that happen in football - it wasn’t good that it happened at the very beginning,” he said.

“We’ve bounced back really well, and it was a good day to get three points. We had a game plan, the gaffer talked us through what we needed to do. We wanted to frustrate them and slow it down a bit. We were at home so we wanted to get the fans back on board.

“Huddersfield are a good footballing side so we knew it’d be tough - we just needed to put our bodies on the line, and make tackles and good decisions.

“Everyone knew we’d be fine this season, it was just a rough patch. It’s a credit to the lads to get the win and just crack on.

“It’s a good group of lads, it takes a little bit of time to get what the gaffer wants, but everyone’s together, so let’s hope we crack on. We need to back it up on Tuesday, we’ve got the first one, so let’s keep going.”

Bruce previews Field Mill trip

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool’s last trip to Mansfield saw Bruce suffer his first defeat in charge of the club, after taking over last September.

Looking ahead to the upcoming game, the Seasiders head coach said: “They’re decent at what they do, Nigel Clough has been there four or five years so it’s got his stamp written all over it.

“It’s a difficult place to go and play, and all of us have witnessed that. We will have to be at our best, but if we do that then we know we’ve got an outstanding chance.

“It’s typical of this division, they’re all difficult in their own way. It’s a different test, but the same qualities as Saturday will be needed. We will have to defend our box because they will ask questions of us - we know what’s coming.”

