Injury concerns for Blackpool duo outlined ahead of Luton Town test

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City.

Blackpool suffered an injury blow to Niall Ennis in the first half of their 1-0 defeat Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The striker appeared to land awkwardly after challenging for the ball in the air, and was swiftly replaced by Dale Taylor in the 36th minute.

Ennis is one of the Seasiders’ key players, having made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast in the summer after impressing on loan from Stoke City in the second half of last season.

Alongside the 27-year-old, Josh Bowler also flagged a problem against the Bantams, and was withdrawn after the break.

Discussing the injuries, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce: “We hope it’s not a bad achilles for Niall, but as soon as he went down, he knew he wanted off.

“He’s the main one. It doesn’t look good, but we’ll see with scans in the next 48 hours.

“Josh Bowler has a calf, so that’ll take some monitoring.”

Other injuries

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Heading into their meeting with the Bradford, Blackpool already had three players on the injury list.

Club captain James Husband is out until December after undergoing hamstring surgery, while George Honeyman and Scott Banks had both sustained problems in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

“It’s not great,” Bruce said on Friday.

“Banksy (Scott Banks) will be around a month and we think George Honeyman will be closer to six weeks. That’s the disappointing news from the weekend, it was great that we got a victory, but the two of them will miss a good few weeks.

“It’s part and parcel of football, we’ve said it many times, that’s why we’ve got the squad we have. The players we brought onto the pitch made a difference.

“For the next few weeks we’re a couple down who have made big impressions at the club very early, but unfortunately, that is what happens in football.”