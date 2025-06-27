Blackpool teenager Gabriel Schluter has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Blackpool youngster Gabriel Schluter.

Football Insider report that a fee has been agreed between the Seasiders and the Premier League champions, with the 16-year-old set for a medical next week.

The attacker caught the eye last season for his performances at youth level for the Fylde Coast outfit.

Back in November, the teenager was handed his senior debut in Tangerine, after being introduced off the bench in an EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s.

Even around that time there was reported interest from elsewhere, with both Fulham and Stockport County linked.

Discussing the situation, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce told the Gazette in December: “It’s a difficult thing that any academy faces. I believe he’s been with us a while. I played him because I’d heard some very good things about him.

“This is the problem we all face. They get to a certain age and there’s this stupid loophole where teams can come in and nick them off us.

“It’s a crazy rule, and it shouldn’t be allowed. I’ve been at clubs where players have been there since they were eight-years-old, and they get to 16 and the big boys come calling so you lose them.

“It’s frustrating for everyone concerned because there’s nothing like a young player coming through, as we’ve seen with Terry (Bondo).

“If a Premier League team comes calling, then we understand. It’s frustrating, but they are the rules.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the kid had suitors from a higher level because he’s a very good footballer.

“If you’ve got a good young player, it doesn’t take long for the football world to know where they are - it’s a small pool we pick from.”

