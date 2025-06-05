‘Any chance they could loan him back…should be staying’: Impressive Sheffield Wednesday verdict on new Blackpool signing
Sheffield Wednesday fans have had their say on Michael Ihiekwe’s move to Blackpool - and some of their responses will make good reading for the Bloomfield Road faithful.
The Seasiders confirmed the 32-year-old as their second-summer signing on Wednesday afternoon on a free transfer.
Following his Hillsborough release at the end of last season, the powerful centre-back has since penned a three-year deal on the Fylde Coast.
There was heavy interest in the four-time League One promotion winner, with Huddersfield Town and Port Vale both linked with his signature. But it was Blackpool who sealed the move, with Ihiekwe revealing his delight behind the switch.
After signing with the Owls in July 2022, the Wolves youth product amassed 82 appearances during his three-year stay in south Yorkshire, which included a play-off final success against Barnsley in his first season.
He established himself in Danny Rohl’s backline in the Championship for two campaign’s but was released along with six other first-team members at the end of last term,
Amid Sheffield Wednesday’s financial troubles, though, which has seen players and staff failed to be paid for May, supporters have joked about bringing Ihiekwe back next season despite his release.
And the Owls faithful have delivered an impressive verdict over the 32-year-old on social media following confirmation of his Bloomfield Road arrival.
Here’s some of the best reaction from X.
Sheffield Wednesday verdict on Blackpool signing Michael Ihiekwe
@1867hx: Great signing. Most Wednesday fans wanted him to stay.
@Markybanjo77665: Any chance they could loan him back as the way things are going we might need him
@Jonatha38633501: All the best, Micheal. I hope it works out well for you. Thank you for these last few years. To be honest, it's a real shame to see you leave Wednesday.
@Richardmul64465: Good on him, a decent human being and gave his all for us. Definitely a great signing at league one level.
@daffers48: Good luck to him. He should be staying.
@TNwawaw: Was huge with our league one promotion, and has been solid in the championship. Loves a good header will definitely do well for you lot! Best of luck Ikky.
@AndrewSlaughte1: Good luck to him. Never let Wednesday down. Tremendous signing for league one.
@Justom29: Would head a range rover for the badge. Look after him.
@owlsndat: Great signing for you. Held his own in the championship last season. All the best.
@CurtisSimmo1867: Wednesday fan here, you've got a right center back on your books, get ready for his massive headers.
@Jacob97106277: Does a cracking job in league 1. Puts his life on the line for that badge, take care of him.
Ihiekwe became Blackpoool’s second signing of the summer transfer window after the Seasiders announced the arrival of Fraser Horsfall on a free transfer on Tuesday.
The centre-back arrived at the Fylde Coast after departing Stockport County at the end of the campaign and has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.
