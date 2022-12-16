Something as significant as a new training ground, which will be used for 30, 40 years or more, goes beyond on-the-field results or a club’s divisional status. Not proceeding with it now just because things aren’t going as well as we would have liked would be extremely short-sighted.

It shouldn’t be a case of one or the other anyway. There’s no reason why Blackpool can’t maintain their Championship status and get their new training ground, as well as the East Stand redevelopment, off the ground.

If the day the new facility opens the Seasiders are a third tier side rather than a second one then that would be a huge shame, but it still wouldn’t lessen its importance.

Besides, expensive projects like these are costly and time-consuming, especially in the early stages of the planning process. Are we really suggesting these plans should be put on hold until things are looking a little rosier on the field? That will only cause needless delay.

The ball needs to start rolling now to ensure the club has a training ground to be proud of, rather than one that has been the source of mockery over a course of decades.

Priorities

Plans for a new training ground are an integral part of the club's long-term future. Picture: Blackpool FC

The main gripe among some fans is the perception that all the money is being piled into these projects while investment into the first-team squad is being neglected.

I’ve recently given my own thoughts about Blackpool’s summer recruitment and I share many of the same frustrations the supporters do, but I don’t buy this idea that the club are nit-picking and refusing to open the cheque book. I just think certain deals weren’t able to be done, which can happen.

For a start, Dom Thompson, Andy Lyons and Callum Wright were all brought in for fees while fairly significant bids were lodged for the likes of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dan Barlaser, Cameron Brannagan and Colby Bishop, so the money is there to be spent.

The Seasiders are also wanting to redevelop the East Stand at Bloomfield Road

Whether that transpires or not, we will have to wait and see, but fingers crossed it does because I think there can be no doubt the squad is in need of strengthening.

Some fans will have their doubts over Appleton’s comments and to a degree that’s to be expected given Pool’s head coach, on two or three occasions over the summer, said Blackpool were close to signings which never came to fruition. So I understand the cynicism.

In that respect, those encouraging noises we’ve heard over the past week or so are going to have to be backed up. Until then, they’ll just remain words on paper.

But away from talk of transfers, I don’t think it should be under-estimated how significant these two projects are for the club.

Having worked in the East Stand for the past six years, trust me when I say it’s not fit for purpose.

The make-up of what is, let’s face it, a temporary stand that remains in place 12 years on from the Premier League season, makes it difficult to steward larger followings.

The location of bar facilities is always a frustration for visiting supporters given those in the South side of the East have access to beer while those on the North side don’t, which results in dozens of fans trying, usually to no avail, to get over to the other side.

It might not seem like the worst problem in the world but it has caused problems in recent times, with scuffles breaking out last weekend between Birmingham fans and the stewarding team.

Planning ahead

Some have argued there’s no point building a shiny new East Stand if the club is in League One as there won’t be as many sides to pack out the away end. But again that’s a short-sighted view.

If the worst does happen this season and Blackpool are relegated, the immediate objective will be to get back to the Championship as quickly as possible. You put plans in place, both on and off the field, to help achieve that.

Anyway, back to on-the-field matters Blackpool have another big game this weekend against a Cardiff City side that sit just two points ahead of them in the table.

In fact, their next two games are both biggies, because 21st-placed Hull City are also up next on Boxing Day.

It goes without saying how important these games are, the Seasiders simply have to find a way of picking up some results – injury crisis or not.

Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod is right to say it’s too early to panic given we’re still only in December, but Pool can’t continue to struggle against sides in and around them in the table and not expect to get cut adrift.

While Appleton’s men beat bottom side Huddersfield earlier in the season, they’ve also been beaten by Wigan, Hull, Stoke and Rotherham – sides directly in and around them in the table. That simply can’t be allowed to continue.

Saturday is also a major day for the Under-18s as they’re in FA Youth Cup action away to Stoke, with a fourth round tie against holders Manchester United on the line.

It’s a shame the game coincides with a first-team fixture as I would have liked to have attended given I’ve always enjoyed reporting on the youth team’s exploits over the past few seasons.

