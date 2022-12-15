Blackpool boss Michael Appleton on Jake Beesley's return from injury and Gary Madine's illness

The striker was an 87th-minute substitute on Saturday during the goalless draw against Birmingham City.

It was the 26-year-old’s first action of the season having been sidelined with a fractured foot since the start of pre-season.

Moving forwards, Appleton concedes the Seasiders will have to be careful in re-introducing Beesley back into the fold.

“It’s just picking the right moment,” he said.

“I thought we were on top in the latter stages of Saturday’s game and you don’t really want to bring off Jerry (Yates) too many times because he’s obviously scored his goals this season.

“But I just thought Bees might give us something different, something a bit similar to what Gaz (Madine) does when he’s in the team.

Beesley hadn't seen a minute of action this season until Saturday

“He caused them a little bit of a problem in the short spell he had. Whether it’s balls into him aerially, or in and around his feet, he’s almost got an awkwardness to him which makes him difficult to defend.”

As for Madine, he was also brought off earlier in the game but Appleton revealed this was down to illness rather than an injury.

“He’s been struggling with his chest and his throat. He didn’t train during the early part of the week,” Pool’s head coach explained.

