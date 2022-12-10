The Seasiders came into the game under some pressure having lost four straight games before their month-long break, leaving them 23rd in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Michael Appleton’s remain second bottom, at least that torrid run has come to an end - although they were perhaps a little fortunate to do so.

Charlie Patino battles for the ball

Birmingham created the clearer-cut chances, side footing over from four yards, hitting the post and having two goals ruled out for offside, while the Seasiders struggled to create anything of real note aside from one or two bits and pieces in the second-half.

It was a stodgy display, one that resulted in a flat and muted atmosphere inside Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appleton was able to name a relatively strong side despite Blackpool’s ongoing injury concerns.

The Seasiders had hoped the month-long World Cup break would alleviate those problems, but that’s sadly not been the case, with nine players left out of the match-day squad for varying reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Ekpiteta missed the first game of his two match-suspension following his second red of the season in the defeat to Wigan before the break.

Pool remain especially light on options at centre-back with Jordan Thorniley likely to remain sidelined until January as a result of concussion protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson are also out until the New Year as a result of injuries.

Elsewhere, Liam Bridcutt, Grant Ward, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley were also not involved against the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, Blackpool’s starting XI was still relatively strong, with Appleton making just two changes from the Wigan game.

James Husband returned from a hamstring injury to replace the suspended Ekpiteta while Luke Garbutt was preferred at left-back to Dom Thompson to make only his second start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Blackpool’s bench did look light, with youngster Jack Moore drafted in to help fill the numbers.

There was a welcome return to the squad for Jake Beesley, however, as the striker featured in a match-day 18 for the first time this season having recovered from a fractured foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, retained his spot as Blackpool’s number one despite calls from supporters for Dan Grimshaw to return.

The game got off to a flat and muted start, on and off the pitch, although the football that was being played came from the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had to wait until the 23rd minute for the first real clear-cut chance of the afternoon, which came the way of Birmingham.

It was a big one too, defender Marc Roberts somehow managing to side foot over from barely three or four yards out after a deep cross had been headed back into Blackpool’s six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game quickly resorted to type though, with very little happening, although Garbutt did get across the box to make an important clearance to deny Juninho Bacuna.

Ten minutes before the interval, Blackpool were given another major let-off when Tahith Chong hit the woodwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birmingham fans thought their side were set to take the lead when the winger got the wrong side of Rhys Williams before chipping the ball over the onrushing Maxwell into the back of the empty net.

But thankfully for the Seasiders, the foot of the post came to their rescue before they managed to scramble clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham did force the ball home in first-half stoppage-time but their celebrations were cut short when it was ruled out for offside.

Emmanuel Longelo pulled the ball back for Maxime Colin to slot home but there were two players stood in an offside position right in front of Maxwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second-half continued in a similar vein though, Birmingham creating chances while Blackpool looked utterly devoid of ideas.

Longelo overhit a simple pass into Chong after intercepting Kenny Dougall’s forward pass while Bacuna lashed an effort wide of the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 58 minutes, the Seasiders finally created a chance as Gary Madine nodded a header wide from Callum Connolly’s right-wing cross.

The game soon returned to its natural rhythm though with the visitors going close again with Chong being played through on goal, but thankfully Maxwell was off his line quickly to claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Williams was perhaps a little fortunate to get away with a slight pull of the shirt as Chong ran through on goal.

As if Blackpool’s injury problems weren’t bad enough already, they were forced into a change in the 69th minute when Gary Madine hobbled off to be replaced by CJ Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only 14 minutes remaining, Sonny Carey squandered a presentable chance when space opened up for him on the edge of the box, dragging a shot disappointingly wide of the upright.

A sign of Blackpool’s good fortune came in the 88th minute when Birmingham had the ball in the back of the net for a second time, but once again the linesman’s flag came to their rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides exchanged good chances to win the game in stoppage-time, Maxwell first denying substitute George Hall before CJ Hamilton teed up Charlie Patino, whose close-range shot was well blocked by a Birmingham defender to leave the game goalless.

TEAMS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Lavery (Poveda), Yates (Beesley), Madine (Hamilton)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Thompson, Moore, Wright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Roberts, Longelo, Bielik (Hall), Hannibal (James), Bacuna, Chong (Leko), Deeney (Jutkiewicz)

Subs not used: Etheridge, Graham, Bellingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Thomas Bramall