Pool’s head coach revealed on Friday that “six or seven players” are likely to remain sidelined through injury until the New Year.

Appleton opted to keep his cards close to his chest when asked for their identities so as not to give Birmingham City an advantage ahead of today’s clash at Bloomfield Road.

But with so many players absent, coupled with Blackpool’s lowly position in the league table, there’s no doubting the significance of the upcoming transfer window.

Having previously suggested Blackpool might not be the most busy in January, Appleton now claims there could be “quite a few” ins and outs next month.

“We’re going to need reinforcements, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“There are certain players in the group that need minutes and haven’t had minutes, so they’re probably going to have to go elsewhere to get that. That’s quite normal at any club at any level.

Michael Appleton wants Blackpool to be proactive with their January transfer business

“There will be quite a few comings and goings throughout the January window. The one thing we need to do, and I think we will do, is be ready for that first week in January rather than the last week in January. That will be key going forward.

“We’ve got to make sure our preparation going into the window is as good as it can be.

“We’re three or four weeks away from the window opening but the reality is we’ve had a period of time to reflect and have a look at the squad and the group, whether it’s down to performances, injuries, whatever, there are certain areas in the group we need to strengthen.”

When asked what area of the pitch he wants to strengthen in, Appleton added: “I’m not going to be disrespectful to players that are playing in the team at this moment in time or in the group to come out and say.

“That’s because the one thing I can’t fault the players about is their effort and that’s one thing that came out of the Wigan game.

