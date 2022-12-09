The jersey is currently Chris Maxwell’s to lose, but there have been calls from some supporters for Dan Grimshaw to reclaim his spot in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimshaw initially began the season in between the sticks, starting the first 10 games, but Maxwell has since taken over.

Grimshaw played all 90 minutes last week in a behind-closed-doors friendly against St Mirren, with Stuart Moore the substitute keeper. But The Gazette understands Maxwell was unavailable.

When asked if there could be a change of goalkeeper against Birmingham City tomorrow, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’m always constantly thinking about positions and thinking about whether I should play this player or that player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But all I can say is that they’ve both, over the last month or so, been really competitive and been pushing each other.

“You’ll find out on Saturday who’s playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number one jersey is currently Chris Maxwell's to lose

The Seasiders head into tomorrow’s game off the back of a month-long break due to the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the break, Appleton’s men had lost four games on the spin as injuries, illness and suspension took its toll.

When asked if the break came at a good time for his side, Pool’s head coach said: “I think so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt for the players at Wigan because of the effort they put into the game…to be down to 10 men for as long as we were, they didn’t get the rewards they deserved.

“That was a bit of a theme for the last couple of months or so before the break when we felt we didn’t get the breaks and what we needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have that break at that moment was good, because it was a chance to regroup.

“We had some good quality with the group and hopefully that will help us in the coming games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to turn a four-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak and the Championship is that type of league that enables you to do that.