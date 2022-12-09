'You'll find out on Saturday': Blackpool boss Michael Appleton tight-lipped on who will start in goal against Birmingham City
Michael Appleton opted to remain tight-lipped when asked who will get the nod as his number one goalkeeper on Saturday.
The jersey is currently Chris Maxwell’s to lose, but there have been calls from some supporters for Dan Grimshaw to reclaim his spot in the side.
Grimshaw initially began the season in between the sticks, starting the first 10 games, but Maxwell has since taken over.
Grimshaw played all 90 minutes last week in a behind-closed-doors friendly against St Mirren, with Stuart Moore the substitute keeper. But The Gazette understands Maxwell was unavailable.
When asked if there could be a change of goalkeeper against Birmingham City tomorrow, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’m always constantly thinking about positions and thinking about whether I should play this player or that player.
“But all I can say is that they’ve both, over the last month or so, been really competitive and been pushing each other.
“You’ll find out on Saturday who’s playing.”
The Seasiders head into tomorrow’s game off the back of a month-long break due to the World Cup.
Prior to the break, Appleton’s men had lost four games on the spin as injuries, illness and suspension took its toll.
When asked if the break came at a good time for his side, Pool’s head coach said: “I think so.
“I felt for the players at Wigan because of the effort they put into the game…to be down to 10 men for as long as we were, they didn’t get the rewards they deserved.
“That was a bit of a theme for the last couple of months or so before the break when we felt we didn’t get the breaks and what we needed.
“To have that break at that moment was good, because it was a chance to regroup.
“We had some good quality with the group and hopefully that will help us in the coming games.
“We want to turn a four-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak and the Championship is that type of league that enables you to do that.
“If you stay positive and stick to the belief this group is more than capable of.”