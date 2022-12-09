We’ve never had a mid-season break like this before, so it’s difficult to predict exactly what will happen when the Championship campaign resumes this weekend.

In many ways, the month-long halt has felt like another pre-season and in many respects, that’s exactly what it’s been with many sides taking the opportunity to jet away and play friendlies in preparation for their return.

Blackpool were among those, flying out to Spain where they played out a draw with Watford before being held to a goalless stalemate by Scottish side St Mirren on their return.

Recharging the batteries

I don’t think there can be any doubt the break came at a good time for Michael Appleton’s men. They were seriously flagging during their final few games, the squad depleted by injuries, illness and suspension. The four straight defeats were the result.

While we’re still awaiting definitive news on which players will be available for tomorrow’s game against Birmingham City – Appleton holds his pre-match press conferences on Friday’s – the likelihood is the Seasiders will have at least three or four players back and available for selection.

Michael Appleton's side face a crucial next few weeks as they look to steer themselves out of trouble

James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley should all come back into the fold having recovered from injury.

We’ve yet to see Jordan Thorniley in action during the break, he wasn’t spotted with the group out in Spain having missed the Wigan game through concussion. But fingers crossed he’s also back available because his presence will be needed with Marvin Ekpiteta suspended for the next two games.

Beyond that, the picture should begin to look a lot healthier than it was five or six weeks ago, with Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson the only three we know are still sidelined – although fingers crossed for good news on the trio, let’s hope they’re ahead of schedule in their returns.

Appleton will need as many players available to him as possible because, after the first two games back, the schedule gets predictably hectic over the traditional festive period – with three games in the space of just six days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Blackpool ended things on a sour note at Wigan before the break

Now or never

After how Blackpool’s final few fixtures ended before the break, there can be no doubting the importance of the next few games coming up for Appleton and his men.

It might be a bit of a stretch to label them season-defining, but they could certainly go a long way to determining how Blackpool’s season pans out and, perhaps most importantly, influencing the mood around the club and fanbase.

If the result doesn’t go Blackpool’s way this weekend, it will be fascinating to see how the crowd responds given how vocal they were at the final whistle at the DW Stadium. But let’s stay positive and hope that’s not something we have to be concerned about.

The Seasiders will know a couple of positive results will make the league table look a lot more promising

The good thing is the Championship remains so tight, only three points separate the Seasiders in 23rd and Stoke City in 17th.

We all know what a couple of quick wins can do but by the same token, we also know the realities of what another bad run could do to Blackpool’s league position.

Prior to those four straight defeats before the break, Appleton’s side were producing some good performances, beating Preston North End and Coventry City in back-to-back games to climb up to 15th and five points clear of the bottom three. That proves just how quickly things can turn.

But it’s meaningless talking about it, it’s got to be done otherwise the Seasiders could be in for a twitchy few weeks down at the wrong end of the league table.

Looking ahead

With that in mind, January could be an especially significant month this season with the re-opening of the transfer window.

Andy Lyons is one player that will help boost the squad come January. Picture: Blackpool FC

In a previous meeting with supporters, chief executive Ben Mansford highlighted the challenges of recruiting new players midway through a season.

“We strive to get better in every transfer window,” he said.

“In most of the summer windows over the past three years, I think we have done that. We’ve added quality and evolved.

“January is always a difficult window to do business, as clubs will inherently overpay for something that might only give you a marginal gain.

“We will look to go again in the New Year, but we are hopeful of having a number of players returning from injury after the World Cup to push the current group as much as possible.”

While Blackpool’s shopping in the January sales might be minimal, I do expect them to strengthen. They can’t really afford not to.

Grant Ward’s short-term contract is up next month, so that is something that will have to be reviewed. I expect a similar process will occur with one or two of the loan players who aren’t getting as many minutes as they would like with potential recalls on the cards.

If two or three head out, that does create space for some incomings – although one arrival has already been tied up in the form of Andy Lyons, who could well become an important part of the jigsaw.

Let’s leave transfers to the side for now though, there's plenty of time for us all to get wrapped up in that (yippee!).