It had previously been suggested that Blackpool might not be overly busy in the upcoming transfer window, with a focus on getting injured players back to full fitness instead.

But after those injury problems somehow managed to get worse over the month-long World Cup break, coupled with Blackpool’s position in the dropzone, that stance appears to have changed.

Pool’s head coach was once again probed about the club’s transfer plans after Saturday’s goalless draw – and he provided an assured and optimistic response.

“We will act early, I’m really confident of that,” he told the press.

“I’ve had a great week this week with (the new sporting director) Chris Badlan coming in.

Appleton has had assurances the Seasiders will act early in the January transfer window

“(There’s been) lots of conversations, big communication every day about various players and I’m really, really confident we’ll hit the ground running in January.”

Speaking on Friday, Appleton said there was “no doubt” that Blackpool needed to reinforce in January.

“The one thing we need to do, and I think we will do, is be ready for that first week in January rather than the last week in January. That will be key going forward,” he added.

“We’ve got to make sure our preparation going into the window is as good as it can be.

“We’re three or four weeks away from the window opening but the reality is we’ve had a period of time to reflect and have a look at the squad and the group, whether it’s down to performances, injuries, whatever, there are certain areas in the group we need to strengthen.”

One man who is likely to play a key role in Blackpool’s transfer business is Badlan, who took up his new role from Coventry City at the start of December.