News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'I'm confident of that': Michael Appleton offers optimistic update on Blackpool's transfer plans

Michael Appleton says he’s confident Blackpool will “hit the ground running” in January and get a lot of their business done early.

By Matt Scrafton
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Read More
Data experts predict tight finish for Blackpool, Hull City and Wigan Athletic in...

It had previously been suggested that Blackpool might not be overly busy in the upcoming transfer window, with a focus on getting injured players back to full fitness instead.

Hide Ad

But after those injury problems somehow managed to get worse over the month-long World Cup break, coupled with Blackpool’s position in the dropzone, that stance appears to have changed.

Most Popular

Speaking last week ahead of the Seasiders’ return against Birmingham City, Appleton said he now expects there to be “quite a few comings and goings” next month.

Pool’s head coach was once again probed about the club’s transfer plans after Saturday’s goalless draw – and he provided an assured and optimistic response.

Hide Ad

“We will act early, I’m really confident of that,” he told the press.

“I’ve had a great week this week with (the new sporting director) Chris Badlan coming in.

Hide Ad
Appleton has had assurances the Seasiders will act early in the January transfer window

“(There’s been) lots of conversations, big communication every day about various players and I’m really, really confident we’ll hit the ground running in January.”

Hide Ad

Speaking on Friday, Appleton said there was “no doubt” that Blackpool needed to reinforce in January.

“The one thing we need to do, and I think we will do, is be ready for that first week in January rather than the last week in January. That will be key going forward,” he added.

Hide Ad

“We’ve got to make sure our preparation going into the window is as good as it can be.

“We’re three or four weeks away from the window opening but the reality is we’ve had a period of time to reflect and have a look at the squad and the group, whether it’s down to performances, injuries, whatever, there are certain areas in the group we need to strengthen.”

Hide Ad

One man who is likely to play a key role in Blackpool’s transfer business is Badlan, who took up his new role from Coventry City at the start of December.

The 39-year-old, who is also joined by head scout Stuart Benthom in making the move from the West Midlands, replaces John Stephenson who is stepping down from his role as head of football operations in March.

Michael AppletonBlackpoolSeasidersBirmingham CityCoventry City