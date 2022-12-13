Michael Appleton’s side had lost their last four games before the World Cup break, leaving them second bottom in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Seasiders managed to grind out a fairly drab goalless draw at the weekend to at least give them something to build on heading into next weekend’s trip to Cardiff.

The result means they stay in 23rd, two points adrift of safety and four points ahead of bottom side Huddersfield Town, who still have a game in hand.

Appleton’s men know they can leapfrog next weekend’s opponents with a win though, considering the Bluebirds are only two points ahead of them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to stay up this season but only by the skin of their teeth.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing 20th, three places higher than their current position, but only above the dreaded dropzone on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's side currently find themselves sitting 23rd in the table

The Seasiders are tipped to finish the season with a goal difference of -17, one goal better than Wigan Athletic and seven better than Hull City, with the three sides all forecasted to finish on 51 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Pool reach that tally, it will be nine fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 39 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One and only a one per chance of making the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are forecasted to finish bottom where they will be joined by Rotherham and Hull in the bottom three.

Following the first round of fixtures back from the World Cup break, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

Advertisement Hide Ad

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley 85

Sheffield United 83

Advertisement Hide Ad

----------------------------------------

Norwich City 74

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watford 72

Middlesbrough 69

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall 68

----------------------------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston 67

West Brom 66

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City 66

Swansea City 66

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Town 64

Blackburn Rovers 64

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City 63

QPR 62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland 61

Reading 61

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City 59

Bristol City 58

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff City 55

Blackpool 51

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan 51

----------------------------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull 51

Rotherham 50

Advertisement Hide Ad