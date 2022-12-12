Michael Appleton addresses Grant Ward’s absence in Blackpool’s return against Birmingham City

The midfielder was left out of Blackpool’s 18-man match-day squad for their return to action against Birmingham City.

With youth-team right-back Jack Moore named among the substitutes, some had suggested Ward might have been among those players to pick up an injury over the World Cup break.

But Appleton has confirmed that’s not the case, revealing Moore was named on the bench on merit.

“The young kid Jack has done really, really well. He’s made an impression on everyone,” he told The Gazette.

“He’s played well in the Under-23 games and the scratch games and if there was an issue with Callum (Connolly), we thought Jack would be a better choice.”

While Ward is a midfielder, Appleton did suggest when the 28-year-old re-signed for the Seasiders that he could also fill in at right-back in an emergency.

Ward did exactly that at the start of November during the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough when Connolly was suspended and Jordan Gabriel was out injured.

“He’s come in to effect the group and obviously Callum is doing his best at right-back at the minute,” Appleton said after Ward’s return.

"He’s on four bookings so that’s something we need to be aware of and Granty, I’m not saying he’s a right-back, but he can certainly do that role because I’ve seen him do it before.”

