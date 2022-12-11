The Seasiders were without seven players through injury on Saturday for their goalless draw against Birmingham City despite only just returning from a month-long break.

Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Theo Corbeanu now join Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson on the sidelines, with all seven unlikely to be back until the New Year.

With Marvin Ekpiteta also suspended for two games, that means Appleton was without eight key first-team players on Saturday.

“This is probably as difficult a spell as I’ve had when dealing with these types of situations with injuries, illness and suspension,” Pool’s head coach said.

“It is part and parcel of the game, it is what happens in football, so you have to deal with it.

“There’s no point feeling sorry for yourself and being negative, because it’s so easy to be negative. So easy.

Michael Appleton has revealed Theo Corbeanu might require surgery

“From my point of view, I just have to make sure the players remain focused and keep a decent mindset, which I think we’ve done.”

Fiorini’s setback is especially cruel given the Man City loanee had only just returned from a hamstring injury.

“I’m really disappointed for Lewis. He’s absolutely gutted,” Appleton said.

“Theo has an ankle injury which possibly might need surgery but there’s a chance of him getting conservative treatment.

“It’s disappointing for them and disappointing for myself that they’re not available, but we’ve to manage without them and do what we can.

“Brids might be back a little bit quicker than those two, but he’s got an issue with his achilles which he had an injection for on Wednesday.

“It needs a week to settle down before he can start doing physical activity on it, so again I’m not sure on timescales but I’ll be surprised if he’s available for the New Year.”

Grant Ward was also left out of the squad on Saturday but Appleton revealed that was simply a case of team selection, with youngster Jack Moore preferred as backup for Callum Connolly at right-back.