The Blues had two goals ruled out for offside against the Seasiders but it was their first which frustrated Eustace the most.

In first-half stoppage-time Maxime Colin slotted home but, after a short delay, the goal was chalked off with two players stood inside the six-yard box obstructing Chris Maxwell.

“I thought it was very harsh,” Eustace told Birmingham’s official website. “The goalie was nowhere near the ball.

“I haven’t seen many goals like that chalked off over the years so that’s really frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Despite his annoyance over the goal, Eustace was generally happy with his side’s display and felt the Blues were worthy of all three points.

“I’m really disappointed we didn’t win the game but I’m very happy we didn’t lose it,” he added.

Blues boss John Eustace

“At the end they had their first chance of the game really but we’ve thrown our bodies on the line to make a fantastic block.

“I’m frustrated not to get the three points, but it’s another point in the right direction and another good performance.

“We know we need to be better in that final third. We created some good chances but we let ourselves down in the final third.

“Our first six or seven crosses also either went out of play or were too big, so that’s something we’ve got to continue working on, which we will.

“It’s a good point though and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Eustace added: “At the end of the game it’s like we’ve lost because the players are really disappointed we didn’t win.

“I’ve had to tell them it’s a really good point and a fantastic performance, so there are good signs.

“After three weeks off, it’s good we play our first game and not lose it.”

Blackpool’s draw, which brings an end to their run of four straight defeats, means they remain second from bottom in the Championship.

