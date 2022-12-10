News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'Very harsh': Birmingham City boss frustrated by disallowed goal during Blackpool stalemate

John Eustace felt his Birmingham City side were “harshly” denied a goal during their goalless draw against Blackpool.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Read More
Blackpool stop the rot of consecutive defeats with drab goalless draw against Bi...

The Blues had two goals ruled out for offside against the Seasiders but it was their first which frustrated Eustace the most.

Hide Ad

In first-half stoppage-time Maxime Colin slotted home but, after a short delay, the goal was chalked off with two players stood inside the six-yard box obstructing Chris Maxwell.

Most Popular

“I thought it was very harsh,” Eustace told Birmingham’s official website. “The goalie was nowhere near the ball.

“I haven’t seen many goals like that chalked off over the years so that’s really frustrating, but it is what it is.”

Hide Ad

Despite his annoyance over the goal, Eustace was generally happy with his side’s display and felt the Blues were worthy of all three points.

“I’m really disappointed we didn’t win the game but I’m very happy we didn’t lose it,” he added.

Hide Ad
Blues boss John Eustace

“At the end they had their first chance of the game really but we’ve thrown our bodies on the line to make a fantastic block.

Hide Ad

“I’m frustrated not to get the three points, but it’s another point in the right direction and another good performance.

“We know we need to be better in that final third. We created some good chances but we let ourselves down in the final third.

Hide Ad

“Our first six or seven crosses also either went out of play or were too big, so that’s something we’ve got to continue working on, which we will.

“It’s a good point though and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Hide Ad

Eustace added: “At the end of the game it’s like we’ve lost because the players are really disappointed we didn’t win.

“I’ve had to tell them it’s a really good point and a fantastic performance, so there are good signs.

Hide Ad

“After three weeks off, it’s good we play our first game and not lose it.”

Blackpool’s draw, which brings an end to their run of four straight defeats, means they remain second from bottom in the Championship.

Hide Ad

Birmingham sit six points higher in 14th place in the table, only four points off the play-offs.

BlackpoolBirmingham CityThe BluesChris MaxwellBirmingham