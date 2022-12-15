It wasn’t long ago they had a great result in the derby against Preston and followed it up with an away win at Coventry, when they were excellent.

If I recall correctly, they were up to 15th after those back-to-back wins so that just shows you how quickly things can change. But they could certainly do with picking up a win or two sooner rather than later.

I know a couple of wins are a big thing in this division and easier said than done, but if Blackpool can put a couple of results together and pick up six points it will take them into mid-table and looking up to the play-offs. It really is that close, so I’m not worried right now.

If it’s like this and they’re adrift in March and April time, then yes I would be getting worried!

I’m not the first to say it, but the break definitely came at a good time for them because they had a lot of injuries and they were going through a bad run.

When it’s game after game after game in that sort of slump it can be very hard at times, but they’ve had a bit of a break and gone abroad and hopefully that will put them in good stead.

Michael Appleton's side make the trip to Cardiff this weekend

I know it wasn’t the most inspiring of performances at the weekend but Birmingham City are a better side this season so that wasn’t the worst result in the world.

I say it all the time, but there are no easy games in this division, so you have to take the positives out of the draw. It stops the rot and hopefully they can build from there.

The next two games are important ones because they’re against sides down near the bottom in Cardiff and Hull, but they won’t be easy.

It’s an extremely tough league but this is what you have to do to survive in the Championship, you’ve got to hold your own and grind out some results.

Both of those teams will be looking at Blackpool thinking it’s a good chance for them to get away from the bottom three, so they can’t allow that to happen.

Away from Blackpool, I’ve been watching the World Cup like everyone else over the last few weeks and I’ve really enjoyed it.

As for England, they did brilliantly but there’s always something, isn’t there? Whether it’s a dodgy ref, losing on penalties, David Beckham getting sent off, Wayne Rooney getting sent off…it’s just hard to take.

When you’re my age and you’re used to us getting beat in these knockout games, it just seems to be the same old whether we play good, bad or indifferent.

I didn’t let myself get too carried away, whereas a lot of people did. But it’s just disappointing because it’s probably the best chance we’ve had when you look at the teams in the competition.

