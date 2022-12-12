It’s been confirmed the third round tie will kick off at 1pm on Saturday, December 17, coinciding with the first-team’s game away to Cardiff City on the same day.

It had originally been suggested the game would be hosted at the home of Nantwich Town, but it’s now been confirmed it will be played at Stoke’s home venue.

Alex Neil’s side are away at Bristol City on the same day.

Admission is free for season ticket holders or £3 for non-season ticket holders.

The winner of the third round tie will face a home clash against FA Youth Cup holders Manchester United in the next round.

The Red Devils, who beat Crystal Palace 3-1 away in the third round, won the competition last season after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final.

The third round tie will take place at the bet365 Stadium next weekend

The showpiece event was hosted at Old Trafford with a sellout crowd of 67,492.

Alejandro Garnacho, who has already featured for the first-team, scored two of United’s goals.

As for the Seasiders, they will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s memorable run to the quarter-finals, where they beat Huddersfield Town, Cheltenham Town and Newcastle United on their way to the last eight.

They pushed Premier League giants Chelsea all the way at Stamford Bridge only to be edged out 3-2.

All fourth round ties, meanwhile, must be played by Saturday, January 21, 2023.

