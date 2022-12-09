The young Seasiders enter the competition at the third round stage later this month when they make the trip to the Potters.

The winner of that tie will face either Crystal Palace or Manchester United at home in the next stage.

It comes after the draw for the fourth round of the competition was made by the FA.

A potential game against the Red Devils at Bloomfield Road would be a mouth-watering encounter to look forward to given their size.

Not only that, Man Utd’s youngsters also won the competition last season after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final.

The showpiece event was hosted at Old Trafford with a sellout crowd of 67,492.

Neal Eardley's side have a huge incentive to make the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup. Picture: Adam Gee.

Alejandro Garnacho, who has already featured for the first-team, scored two of United’s goals.

As for the Seasiders, they will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s memorable run to the quarter-finals, where they beat Huddersfield Town, Cheltenham Town and Newcastle United on their way to the last eight.

They pushed Premier League giants Chelsea all the way at Stamford Bridge only to be edged out 3-2.

A date for Blackpool’s away game against Stoke will be confirmed in due course, but all third round ties must be completed by Saturday, December 17.

It’s expected the game will take place at the home of Nantwich Town.

