Ollie Norburn has joined Notts County on a free transfer

Ollie Norburn hasn’t waited around to sign for a new club - with the former Blackpool skipper joining Notts County on a free transfer following his Bloomfield Road release

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool skipper Ollie Norburn has had his future sorted.

The 32-year-old, who was allowed to run down his Seasiders contract following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, has joined League Two Notts County on a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norburn has signed a one-year deal with the Magpies, with the club having the option of a further 12 months. He represents the managerless Meadow Lane side’s third signing of the summer, with deals for midfielder Tom Iorpenda and forward Matthew Dennis having already been completed.

The central midfielder leaves Bloomfield after two years with the club, having joined from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee in 2023. He made 52 appearances for the Seaseiders, scoring once, but spent the second half of last season on loan at League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

Norburn was allowed to move to the DW Stadium after dropping down the pecking order under Steve Bruce and following a two-month period on the sidelines through injury.

Ollie Norburn explains decision to move to Notts County

Having spent the past eight seasons playing at either League One or Championship level, Norburn returns to a football tier he previously operated at with Plymouth and Bristol Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But speaking to Notts County’s media team, he said it was a move that ticked a lot of boxes.

Norburn said: “It was a call that came out of the blue, but, with me already being aware of Notts’ project and having enjoyed watching them play in recent seasons, it was something I wanted to hear more about.

“After speaking to (head of football) Roberto Gagliardi and learning more about the club’s plans, including the new training ground, it ticked so many boxes and really excited me.

“There were options to stay in League One, and to be closer to home in the north west, so it’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the project in place here and the positive energy was something I wanted to be part of.

“I look forward to giving everything I’ve got towards making this a successful season and helping the club get to where it wants to be.”

What led to Ollie Norburn’s Blackpool departure

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Norburn was one of four senior Blackpool players told they could leave Bloomfield Road upon the expiry of their contracts.

Jordan Gabriel (now Port Vale), Richard O’Donnell (now Shrewsbury) and Jordan Rhodes were also informed they could depart on free transfers, while Sonny Carey has since joined Charlton for nothing after failing to agree new terms with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for incomings, Blackpool have already signed defensive duo Fraser Horsfall (Huddersfield) and Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday on free transfers as Bruce looks to put his stamp on the side he inherited from Neil Critchley last September.

Norburn featured just seven time for Bruce following his appointment.

Speaking after his loan move to Wigan was confirmed in January, the midfielder said: “In all honesty, it was quite an easy decision because I wasn’t getting the game time that I wanted, and sometimes in football you need to do what’s best for you.

“The opportunity to come here, to another big club in this league, and play for a manager that has shown interest in me in the past and has a style that suits me, was a no-brainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve left Blackpool on good terms, I have the utmost for the players and the manager there, but sometimes you’ve got to do what’s right for you, and what feels right.

“I spoke to the gaffer a number of times, and he probably wanted me to be a little bit more patient than what I was, but it’s football - these things happen.

“The lads that were playing in front of me, Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans), took their opportunity when they got it and were playing some good football, so I had no rumbles with that. These kinds of things happen, so you’ve got to find a solution to it once they have.”

For your next Blackpool read: Blackpool to face transfer blow with League One rivals ‘in talks’ with target