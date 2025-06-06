Ex-Blackpool man shares first words following Charlton Athletic switch

Sonny Carey will join Charlton Athletic officially at the end of this month following the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has shared his first words after completing a move to Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old will officially depart the Seasiders later this month when his contract comes to an end, with the next chapter of his career coming in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After first making the move to Bloomfield Road from Kings Lynn Town in 2021, Carey went on to make 133 appearances for Blackpool, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the second half of last season as he discovered his career-best form under Steve Bruce.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Derby County on Friday morning, the former Norwich City academy player will instead join Charlton.

This will provide him with an opportunity to play in the Championship once again, following the Addicks 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley in the League One play-off final last month.

Discussing his move to the Valley, Carey told the South-East London club’s in-house media: "I’m delighted, from the minute I had a call with the gaffer (Nathan Jones) I knew straight away that this was the place for me, his aspirations for the club and the vision that he has are unmatched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that Charlton are back in the Championship, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Pennington’s future

Matthew Pennington

Carey’s departure leaves Matthew Pennington as the only Blackpool player whose future is still to be confirmed ahead of the conclusion of his contract next month.

The Gazette understands the defender is assessing his options as he searches for regular game time elsewhere, following a reduction in his role on the Fylde Coast last season.

With Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both joining the Seasiders this week, that could be another factor on the verdict Pennington comes to.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.