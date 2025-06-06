Sonny Carey’s Blackpool exit has been confirmed - with the midfielder agreeing a deal with a newly-promoted Championship side.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed Sonny Carey will depart Blackpool later this month following the conclusion of his contract.

The 24-year-old has been with the Seasiders since 2021, having made the move to Bloomfield Road from non-league outfit Kings Lynn Town, following stints with Norwich United and Wroxham before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the midfielder has made 133 appearances for Blackpool, scoring 21 times - with eight of his goals coming in the second half of last season.

Under Steve Bruce, Carey was able to produce the best form of his career, but will now start a new chapter elsewhere.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Derby County on Friday morning, the former Norwich City academy player will instead join Charlton Athletic.

This will provide him with an opportunity to play in the Championship once again, following the Addicks 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley in the League One play-off final last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders had been keen to keep Carey, with a ‘handsome’ offer presented to him last month.

What Bruce previously said about Carey

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Discussing the deal that was on the table for the midfielder back in April, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “Bosman’s are out there, there’s 250 on my desk already. The rule is there, we’ve got to understand it; it’s not great. We’ve done our best with him, and we all want him to stay - that’s pretty obvious, but the rest is up to him.

“Players make themselves better. All I can do is help them physically and mentally. Sonny has been our standout player over the last three months, and we’ve made him a fantastic offer.”

Pennington’s future

Matthew Pennington

Carey’s departure leaves Matthew Pennington as the only Blackpool player whose future is still to be confirmed ahead of the conclusion of his contract next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette understands the defender is assessing his options as he searches for regular game time elsewhere, following a reduction in his role on the Fylde Coast last season.

With Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe both joining the Seasiders this week, that could be another factor on the verdict Pennington comes to.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.