Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel’s Blackpool stay is finally over after he agrees move to League One new boys

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel has found a new club.

Amid mounting speculation about his next move, following news of his release by Blackpool upon the expiry of his contract, the wing-back has made the decision to join League One new-boys Port Vale.

The 26-year-old free agent has linked up with last season’s League Two runners-up on a two-year deal and is manager Darren Moore’s first signing of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale Park becomes his latest playing destination, with Gabriel previously playing for both Nottingham Forest and Scunthorpe before he made Bloomfield Road his home following an initial loan stay during the 2020-21 season.

The player leaves Blackpool after five seasons, 107 appearances and four goals.

Port Vale win race for Jordan Gabriel

After seeing off reported interest from the likes of Charlton, Reading, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln and Mansfield, a delighted Moore told Vale fans: “We are absolutely delighted that Jordan is joining us and are looking forward to welcoming him into the group ahead of pre-season.

“He’s a player we have watched and admired for some time, and his experience at Championship and League One level will be really valuable to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at Port Vale would like to extend a warm welcome to Jordan and his family.”

Jordan Gabriel’s Blackpool stay finally over

Gabriel was one of 12 players released by Steve Bruce following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, joining Jordan Rhodes, Oliver Norburn, Josh Onomah and Richard O’Donnell on the club’s retained list.

Despite racking up 37 appearances in all competitions during the campaign, only six of those outings arrived after his last start against Peterborough on March 3.

Meanwhile, those six appearances resulted in just 67 minutes of game time as Gabriel’s importance at Bloomfield Road began to fade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player’s last game for the club came in the final game of the season against Bristol Rovers, with the 26-year-old coming on as a 71st-minute replacement for Tom Bloxham.

Gabriel’s goodbye message to Bloomfield Road faithful

Speaking after news of his impending departure broke at the beginning of May, the player said on social media: “My time at Blackpool Football Club has officially concluded after five unforgettable years.

“This has been a difficult choice, but I must prioritise what is best for my football career. I couldn't have imagined a more incredible beginning with this club - joining and getting the promotion and later returning as an official player.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with both highs and lows, but l've cherished every moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To my teammates, thank you for playing a pivotal role in my growth and for supporting me through challenging times.

“Without a doubt, this is the best dressing room I have ever experienced, and it's something I will genuinely miss.

“To the staff, my gratitude goes to those who encouraged and motivated me to improve. You helped me bounce back from injuries time and again, and working with you has truly been a privilege.

“To the fans, what can I say? You have been the highlight of my journey, standing by me through every challenge. Your unwavering support and passion have made it a joy to play in front of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have poured my heart and soul into every day spent at this club, and I hope you feel I've given back to you in return during my stay.

“Now, as I turn the page to a new chapter, please know that Blackpool will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will be cheering for you from afar.

“It's not a goodbye; it's a see you later! Jordan Gabriel.”

For your next Blackpool read: Ex-Blackpool striker shares Steve Bruce request following recent meeting