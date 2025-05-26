Departing Blackpool player Jordan Gabriel | Getty Images

Departing Blackpool defender won’t be short of offers if all the transfer rumours are true

Newly-promoted Charlton Athletic have emerged as the front-runners for Jordan Gabriel signature.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who claims the Addicks have jumped to the front of the queue in the battle to land the full-back, who will leave Blackpool as a free agent at the end of his contract.

Gabriel’s future has been the subject of much speculation after the Seasiders revealed at the end of the season that the 26-year-old’s stay at Bloomfield Road was coming to an end.

The eight clubs linked with the former Nottingham Forest man last week included Reading, Lincoln, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Mansfield.

Now it’s being reported that Charlton - who booked a return to the Championship on Saturday thanks to their League One play-off victory against Leyton Orient - are the favourites to land a player who featured 37 times for Steve Bruce’s side last season.

According to the latest reports, Gabriel is viewed as someone who is capable of replacing Thierry Small, who is being tipped to leave The Valley on a free transfer. However, the former Southampton and Everton youngster could still remain with Nathan Jones’ side following their promotion to the second tier.

If that is the case, Gabriel will need to consider his game-time options at Charlton and whether he’ll get the regular minutes he craves.

Jordan Gabriel’s finals weeks as a Blackpool player

Regular match action is something Gabriel has missed out on recently at Blackpool, with the London-born defender on the fringes of Bruce’s plans since early March - which will explain the manager’s decision to to let him leave this summer as a free agent.

Despite racking up 37 appearances in all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign, only six of those outings arrived after his last start against Peterborough on March 3.

Meanwhile, those six appearances resulted in just 67 minutes of game time as Gabriel’s importance at Bloomfield Road began to fade.

The player’s last game for the club came in the final game of the season against Bristol Rovers, with the 26-year-old coming on as a 71st-minute replacement for Tom Bloxham.

In total, Gabriel made 142 appearances for Blackpool during his two spells with the club, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Steve Bruce impressed with Jordan Gabriel despite Blackpool contract decision

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)

Explaining his decision to let Gabriel leave Bloomfield upon the expiration of his contract, Bruce told The Gazette: “He’s been a terrific servant.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today (against Bristol Rovers). He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

