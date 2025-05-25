The League One line-up for the 2025/26 season is almost complete following Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient at Wembley.

Blackpool will still have an away day to Brisbane Road next season following this afternoon’s League One play-off final.

Leyton Orient were on a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley, with a first half free kick from Macaulay Gillesphey proving to be the difference between the two teams.

The results sees the Addicks win promotion to the Championship, while Richie Wellens’ side will remain in the third tier.

This leaves the League One line-up for the 2025/26 campaign almost complete, with just one further place up for grabs.

This will be decided on Monday afternoon when Walsall take on AFC Wimbledon at the national stadium in the League Two play-off final.

Both teams will be looking to earn promotion alongside Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City - who all went up automatically in the top three.

Meanwhile, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will all be in the third tier next season after suffering relegation from the Championship earlier this month.

