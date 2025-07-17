Blackpool had been reportedly linked with Josh Koroma. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been busy in the summer window so far, with eight new faces arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

The latest to make the move to the Fylde Coast is right-back Danny Ingram, who completed a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One, with less than three weeks to go until the start of the season.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s third-tier rivals.

Koroma seals switch

Reported Blackpool target Josh Koroma has sealed a move to Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile forward was believed to be on the Seasiders’ radar earlier in the week as he continued his search for a new club following his departure from Huddersfield Town.

It appeared a move to Oakwell would be Koroma’s next destination after terms had been agreed and a medical had been passed. However, a move collapsed earlier in the week after last-minute changes to the contract plunged the move into darkness.

But now the former Portsmouth and Rotherham United loanee has sealed a return to Leyton Orient after coming through the ranks at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward, who can operate on the wing or as a centre forward, was a surprise departure from Huddersfield at the end of the season after finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

He was one of 18 players to depart the John Smith’s Stadium in May, with the club finishing 10th in League One.

Despite reported interest from Blackpool and fellow third-tier sides, Koroma has returned to the capital - penning a three-year deal with Richie Wellens’ men.

Bolton eye striker

Bolton Wanderers have been credited with interest in striker Dave Toshevski, according to Hayters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trotters are reportedly eyeing a free-transfer move for the North Macedonia frontman following his departure from Austria Klagenfurt at the end of last term.

The article claims Steven Schumacher’s men are keen on the 24-year-old, who netted 10 goals for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit in all competitions last season.

Bolton aren’t alone in tracking Toshevski this summer, with a number of Championship clubs also on the trail. He made his senior international debut for North Macedonia in a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quartet’s quest for midfielder

Kamari Doyle. | Getty Images

A quartet of Blackpool’s League One rivals are all interested in Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle.

Football League World have claimed Reading, Wycombe Wanderers, Barnsley and Luton Town are tracking the 19-year-old, who ended last term on loan at Crawley Town.

The young Seagulls talent spent the first half of the campaign with Exeter City before joining the Red Devils on a temporary basis until the end of the season in January.

Doyle made 41 appearances in League One during the 2024-25 campaign for both clubs, which has since put a number of third-tier clubs on high alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder, who initially came through the ranks at Southampton, appeared twice against Blackpool last term and netted for Crawley in the Seasiders’ 3-1 triumph in February.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool trial ends for ex-QPR man with new club found following arrival of Crystal Palace youngster