Blackpool are reportedly eyeing a move for free-agent forward Josh Koroma, along with League One rivals Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Luton Town

The Seasiders are reportedly a host of League One clubs admiring the 26-year-old this summer, who is on the search for a new club following his departure from Huddersfield Town at the end of the season.

Football League World have claimed Steve Bruce’s side are keen on the versatile attacker, who can operate on the wing or at centre forward.

Blackpool aren’t the only sides believed to be on the trail for Koroma this summer, with rivals Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Luton Town all named in the report.

The former Portsmouth and Rotherham United loanee was a shock departure from the John Smith’s Stadium last term after an underwhelming League One campaign.

The two-cap Sierra Leone international netted 11 goals in 37 league outings and ended the season as the Terriers’ top scorer, despite finishing 10th.

He departured the West Yorkshire outfit after six years with the club, where he scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists in 168 outings in all competitions.

Koroma was part of wholesale changes conducted by Huddersfield after a frustrating campaign in League One.

During his six-year stay, the Leyton Orient youth product also spent time on loan with Portsmouth and Rotherham but failed to hit the heights many expected.

After his best goal-scoring campaign of his career to date last term, Blackpool are now said to be on the trail for Koroma along with their League One rivals.

Barnsley are believed to have held an interest in Koroma throughout the close season, while his former club Leyton Orient are also reportedly keen.

Blackpool’s summer transfer window so far

Blackpool announced the signing of Danny Imray on Tuesday morning, with the young talent making the move from Crystal Palace.

The right-back, who was also eyed by Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield, penned a season-long loan deal at Bloomfield Road to add to Bruce’s ranks.

Speaking on his arrival, he said: “It’s a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve spoken to a few people about the club and they all had nothing but positive things to say.

“It’s a massive club and one with a big ambition. To play under the gaffer here was also a big draw, so I cannot wait to start and play in front of the supporters.”

The 21-year-old becomes the seventh addition to the squad during the summer window as the Seasiders look to improve on their ninth-placed finish last season.

Centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe kick-started Blackpool’s business at the start of June, before the arrivals of George Honeyman (free), Franco Ravizolli (free), Jordan Brown (undisclosed) and Niall Ennis (undisclosed).

