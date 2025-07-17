Departure confirmed for Blackpool winger - with Championship move complete

Rob Apter has departed Blackpool - with the winger completing a move to Charlton Athletic.

Blackpool have confirmed the departure of Rob Apter for an undisclosed fee.

The winger has completed a move to Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal on the back of his breakthrough year in League One at Bloomfield Road.

Having joined the Seasiders as a teenager in 2019, the 22-year-old has worked his way through the ranks on the Fylde Coast, and has become a success story of the club’s youth set up.

Apter’s Blackpool career

Rob Apter | Blackpool FC

While progressing through the Seasiders’ various age groups, Apter was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him make his way up through the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with Blackpool, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

While his senior debut in Tangerine had come back in 2020, the 2024/25 campaign was the winger’s first real opportunity to impress in Tangerine.

In his 43 league game under Steve Bruce, Apter scored eight goals and provided three assists, with his tally including a hat-trick away to Stevenage on Good Friday.

Bruce’s comments

Steve Bruce | National World

Prior to the sale being complete, the Seasiders head coach had admitted he didn’t want to lose Apter, but was aware it was a likely outcome following Charlton’s approach.

“He’s a dying breed. He’s one of those that can go past people and make something happen,” he said.

“None of us want him to go, but it’s football. It’s obviously a difficult situation, for Rob he could get to the Championship.

“It’s exactly the same as Kyle (Joseph). As a manager, you don’t want these lads to go, but everyone’s got their price, and if it gets to a level where we think it’s good money for us, then we’ll have a look at it and see where it takes us.

“We’re always planning. You never want to sell your best players, but when the bigger boys come with a financial package, then it becomes a difficult situation.

“We’ll show him the same respect that we showed to Kyle.”

