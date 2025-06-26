Kwame Poku | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are well underway for the curtain raiser at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders confirming four new arrivals so far this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe got the ball rolling at the start of the month arriving from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Steve Bruce this week added George Honeyman to the engine room on Tuesday, who penned a three-year deal following his Millwall exit.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as clubs continue their summer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Seasiders’ rivals.

Wycombe want Walsall star

Wycombe Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Walsall ace Taylor Allen.

TalkSPORT’s chief football reporter Alex Crook revealed the defender is set to seal a move to Adams Park following an outstanding League Two campaign.

The centre-back was a key figure in Matt Sadler’s side last season, who suffered play-off heartbreak against AFC Wimbledon at Wembley last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Allen scored a staggering 11 goals and amassed an impressive seven assists from the heart of defence as the Saddlers’ finished fourth in the EFL’s basement division.

But, the 25-year-old now looks set to depart the Bescot Stadium as he heads into the final 12 months of his deal.

Wycombe appear to have won the race for the in-demand defender as Mike Dodds looks to add reinforcements into his backline following the high-profile departures of Joe Lowe, Sonny Bradley and Caleb Taylor.

The Chairboys finished fifth in League One and played out two draws against Blackpool last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku poised for exit

Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku look set to seal his departure from London Road.

Championship outfit QPR look to have won the race to sign the 23-year-old, who have fended off interest from Rangers and Birmingham City to secure his signature.

Although the in-demand forward was out of contract this summer with Posh, the Hoops are still expected to pay a hefty fee for his signing.

Sky Sports’ transfer centre have reported Julien Stephan’s side are set to fork out a £900,000 fee plus add-ons in age-related compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku scored and assisted in Posh’s 5-1 triumph over Blackpool last season, which contributed to his impressive tally of 12 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances.

Barnsley battle for midfielder

Jon Russell. | Getty Images

Barnsley are set for a battle to keep midfielder Jon Russell, according to Football League World.

The article claims Championship quartet Derby County, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are on the trail for the 24-year-old.

The versatile operator is heading into the final 12 months of his three-year Oakwell deal, where he’s scored 14 goals in 83 League One appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11-cap Jamaica international featured in both contests against Blackpool last term and registered an assist in Barnsley 2-1 triumph at Bloomfield Road in October.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool boss pinpoints striker's past impact as he sets next target following Stoke City move