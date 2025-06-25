Blackpool confirm deal for Stoke City man following impressive loan spell

Niall Ennis has rejoined Blackpool on a permanent deal after spending time on loan at Bloomfield Road last season.

Blackpool have announced the permanent signing of Niall Ennis after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Stoke City.

The striker returns to Bloomfield Road after impressing on loan in the second half of last season, and has signed a two-year deal - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

During his initial stint in Tangerine, the 26-year-old found the back of the net seven times in total in 19 League One appearances, as he continued his past strong form in the third tier.

Despite his impressive displays for Steve Bruce’s side, it was confirmed last month that Stoke were still looking to offload Ennis as he approached the final 12 months of his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

The returning figure becomes Blackpool’s fourth signing of the summer, with Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe and George Honeyman all joining on free transfers.

Ennis’ career

Niall Ennis

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles continued.

His only goal during his time at the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup back in January, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.

