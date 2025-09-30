Danny Imray has become the latest addition to Blackpool’s injury list.

Blackpool were handed another injury blow in the first half of their League One meeting with Luton Town.

Just 14 minutes into the contest at Bloomfield Road, Danny Imray was forced off on a stretcher.

The Crystal Palace loanee has proven to be a popular figure during his first few months on the Fylde Coast, and his potential absence will come as a major blow to head coach Steve Bruce.

In the past fortnight, the Seasiders have been hit by several injury issues, with three additional players joining long-term absentee James Husband on the sidelines.

The club captain is only expected back in action around December time, after undergoing surgery for a hamstring problem ahead of the campaign.

George Honeyman (calf) and Scott Banks (ankle) will both be unavailable for around the next month after the pair were forced off in Blackpool’s recent 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Niall Ennis had to be withdrawn in the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bradford City, with a calf issue set to keep him sidelined for the next eight to 10 weeks.