Steve Bruce states there’s been no formal approach for Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes.

Earlier this week, Football League World reported that Cambridge United had made an enquiry for the experienced forward.

The U’s currently find themselves in a relegation battle in the third tier, sitting 23rd in the table after picking up just 21 points from 27 games.

Rhodes was a key man for the Seasiders while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season, but has fallen down the pecking order since making his move permanent in the summer.

“There hasn’t been any formal approach from Cambridge,” Bruce said in his pre-match press conference.

“I believe they’ve taken (Dom Ballard), so whether they want someone else, I’ve not had any conversations with them. I’ve seen that speculation appear, but I’ve not had any contact.

“No player is happy when they’re not playing, and that goes with Jordan too. My job is to get a squad together to take us forward.

“We all know Jordan has been a fantastic player, and even to this day he’s still the first in and trains really well. He’s a delight to manage, and of course he wants to play.

“He’s coming to the winter of his career, but what a wonderful player he has been. We’ll do whatever Jordan wants to do. If something happens in the next few days then he’d go with our blessing.

“If he stays, then he’s a vital part of the squad.”

Rhodes was initially a success on the Fylde Coast after making the move to Blackpool on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.

In recent times, he’s had to settle for limited minutes off the bench, and was an unused substitute in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Rhodes’ career to date

Rhodes started his professional career with Ipswich Town, before making a permanent move to Huddersfield in 2009.

During his first spell with the Terriers, he recorded 70 goals in 122 League One outings, helping the club promotion via the play-offs in 2012, before joining Blackburn Rovers.

Following his time at Ewood Park, he went on to have permanent stints with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021.

Throughout his career to date, Rhodes has scored 243 times and provided 45 assists in 650 appearances.