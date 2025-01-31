Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful new signing Niall Ennis can hit the ground running at Bloomfield Road.

The 25-year-old has made the move to the Fylde Coast on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the campaign, with the Seasiders filling the gap left by Kyle Joseph - who has recently joined Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

Despite struggling in the Championship in recent seasons, Ennis holds a record of 28 goals and 16 assists in League One, with his previous stint in the division ending with promotion during his time with Plymouth Argyle.

The forward could be handed his debut in Tangerine this weekend, when Blackpool take on Charlton Athletic at home.

“He comes straight into contention, he only played last week so we know he’s fit,” Bruce said.

“He’s done very well at this level, he helped Plymouth get promoted with his goal, and got his move to the Championship, but that didn’t go as well as he would’ve hoped.

“We know he’s proven at this level so it can only help us. The more good players you have in the squad, the better, so let’s hope he can hit the ground running.

“With Kyle (Joseph) leaving we’ve been on the lookout in that part of the pitch. With 19 games to go, we’ve decided to bring another striker in, and we’re delighted to bring him in.

“He’s got a fantastic record at this level - he’s a very decent player so let’s hope he can have an impact.

“We’re hoping he can recapture the form that took Plymouth up. He’s been unfortunate with injuries at the two clubs he’s been to in the Championship. He comes here fit, healthy and raring to go - he’ll be a huge addition to the squad.

“I’ve not had a conversation with him about the last 12 months, but looking from afar, you’d think he’d want to get started again, and we can give him that platform.

“Kyle started all of this, with that move coming out of the blue. It’s the area that’s the most important, and where we have struggled a bit.”

Ennis’ career so far

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles have continued.

His only goal since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup earlier this month, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.