Niall Ennis has joined Blackpool on loan from Stoke City - with the striker once being a favourite of a former Preston North End manager.

The 25-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road for the remainder of the campaign, with the Seasiders filling the gap left by Kyle Joseph - who has recently joined Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.

Game time has been limited for Ennis at the bet365 Stadium throughout the season so far, with only nine Championship appearances under his belt.

After starting his career with Wolves, the striker represented the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion on loan, before making a permanent transfer to Plymouth Argyle - where he enjoyed his most fruitful spell to date.

After scoring 10 times and providing five assists in his first two campaigns at Home Park, he produced his best form in the third year, contributing 12 goals and six assists in 38 League One outings, as the Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship.

During that time, he earned praise from his manager Ryan Lowe - who went on to coach the Seasiders’ rivals Preston between 2021 and 2024.

Discussing Ennis’ form back in 2021, he told BBC Sport: "He was outstanding, you can put your trust in him anywhere. His aggressiveness, his hold up play, his running with the ball, his mentality, he's been on another level since he's come in to be fair to him."

“I don't like singling anyone out but he's been different class.”

Ennis has admitted Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is one of the factors that enticed him to Bloomfield Road.

“I'm just happy to get it over the line,” he told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“I'm buzzing to be here and I'm looking forward to working with Steve Bruce as he has a lot of wisdom and experience having worked in the Premier League.”