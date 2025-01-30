Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Niall Ennis states he’s looking forward to learning from Blackpool boss Steve Bruce following his move to Bloomfield Road.

The striker has joined the Seasiders on loan from Stoke City for the remainder of the campaign, where he will look to rediscover his past form from his time in League One following a difficult time in the Championship.

Prior to his move to the Fylde Coast, Ennis had featured just nine times in the second tier for the Potters, and will be looking for some regular football during his time in Tangerine.

“I'm just happy to get it over the line,” he told Blackpool’s in-house media.

“I'm buzzing to be here and I'm looking forward to working with Steve Bruce as he has a lot of wisdom and experience having worked in the Premier League.”

Ennis holds a record of 28 goals and 16 assists in League One, with his previous stint in the division ending with promotion during his time with Plymouth Argyle.

He comes into the Seasiders squad as a replacement for Kyle Joseph, who has recently joined Hull City, but will need to see off competition from Tom Bloxham and Ashley Fletcher to break his way into Bruce’s starting XI.

Ennis’ career so far

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion - where he picked up his first taste of life in League One.

After only appearing once for the Salop, his stint at the Eco-Power Stadium provided him with a real opportunity in the third tier.

In 29 outings for Rovers, he scored six goals and provided four assists in total. His time with Burton wasn’t as positive, and he departed Wolves permanently in 2021, joining Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In his first two seasons at Home Park, he scored 10 times and chipped in with five assists in 49 games.

It was Ennis’ third campaign that saw him enjoy his best year to date, with 12 goals and six assists under his belt in 38 League One outings.

Ennis earned himself a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2023, leaving Plymouth with 24 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances in total across all competitions.

During his singular campaign at Ewood Park, he only managed 13 games, and made the move to Stoke last year, where his struggles have continued.

His only goal since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium came in the FA Cup earlier this month, with the former England youth international scoring the winner in extra time in a 2-1 victory away to Sunderland.