Steve Bruce states Blackpool are looking at one further player ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Seasiders have added Sammy Silvera (loan, Middlesborough), Tom Bloxham (undisclosed fee, Shrewsbury Town) and Niall Ennis (loan, Stoke City) to their ranks in the last few weeks, as they look to boost their squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Bruce admits he’s pleased with the work the club has been able to complete, and would be satisfied with what he’s currently got.

When asked if Blackpool would look to do any late additional business in this window, he responded: “I don’t like to tell lies, but you can never tell with two days to go. I’d be surprised if there were many more, but there’s one in particular we are having a look at, and we’ll see if something develops in the next 48 hours.

“I’ve been delighted with what we’ve done. We trimmed down the squad because that is what I felt we needed going forward, and the three players we have brought in will definitely add something to us.”

Bruce admits it’s a similar situation in terms of potential outgoings ahead of the conclusion of the winter window.

Since the start of January, Elliot Embleton, Dom Ballard, Kyle Joseph and Dom Thompson have all permanently departed Bloomfield Road, while Zac Ashworth, Ollie Norburn and Dan Sassi have headed out on loan.

“I can’t dismiss anything just yet as I think that would be wrong, because we know the madness is just about to start,” Bruce added.

“If we are done, I’d like to say well done to everyone. We needed to trim the numbers down a little bit, and we’ve brought in three really good players at this level.

“We’ve seen the impact (Tom) Bloxham has had, Sammy (Silvera) hasn’t really started yet because it’s only been a week, and Niall (Ennis) has only just joined us. I’m pleased with what we’ve done.”