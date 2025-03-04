Steve Bruce believes Blackpool still have the makings of a strong team despite their shortcoming throughout the season so far.

The Seasiders find themselves 12 points off the League One play-offs with just 13 games remaining this season.

BBC Radio Lancashire commentator Steve Eyre pinned the problems of the Fylde Coast outfit on their lack of quality.

“The manager is very good, and the supporters are very good, but I don’t think anything else is very good,” he said after the broadcaster’s coverage of Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County on Saturday.

“I look at the outfield players. I don’t see any strugglers, I don’t see any passengers, I don’t see any novices, I don’t see anyone too old; I just see everyone is quite good, but I don’t see any of them that are very good.

“I don’t think they’re going to go anywhere with this lot in that profile.

“We can be kind and say game-by-game, and anything can happen, but no chance (for the play-offs). They’ve not got that special player, and they’re surrendering to the opposition’s half time rollocking.”

Bruce’s response

Responding to the comments, Bruce agreed there are certain issues the Seasiders need to address, but also believes the club is on the right track.

“I always assess the squad, I’ve been in the job for six months,” he stated.

“We made a big call in January to let six or seven go. We brought two or three in. The table doesn’t lie with where we are, and our expectation is bigger than that.

“I think we’ve got the makings of a very decent team. When I’ve seen them play against the Wrexham’s of this world, I know we’re very capable. It’s about finding that level of consistency - which we need.

Steve Bruce (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

“We had games where the fine margins haven’t really gone for us. Defensively we need to improve. When you look at it statistically, we need to score two or three goals every week to win a match - which is not healthy.

“It’s something we need to address, and get that balance right between.

“We need to defend better as a team, I’m not just blaming individuals. This squad is slowly getting there, there’s still a bit to do, but you can’t build it in a day.

“It’s going to be a big summer for us. We’ve got a squad of 25 players with five on loan, so it shows the challenge we’ve got ahead of us.

“We’re frustrated because I think we’re close. On Saturday, I don’t think we deserved to get beat, and we could’ve quite easily won it if we’d taken our chances. We have to improve on those fine margins, and maybe mentality is the issue rather than individuals.”

