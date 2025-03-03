It’s been six months since Steve Bruce took over as Blackpool head coach.

Prior to his appointment at Bloomfield Road, the 64-year-old had taken nearly two years out of the game following difficult spells with both Newcastle United and West Brom.

Bruce’s time with the Seasiders has been a mixed bag so far, with his side enjoying both winning and unbeaten runs, as well as enduring long waits to pick up three points.

An eight-game streak of home draws has provided the clearest representation of his squad’s current strengths and weaknesses.

While Blackpool’s chances of reaching the League One play-offs already seemed slim, a 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County on Saturday was seemingly the final nail for even the biggest optimist, with 12 points now between the Seasiders and the top six.

Bruce has no regrets over taking the job, and remains excited by what he believes he can achieve on the Fylde Coast.

“There’s a bit of frustration that we could’ve quite won two or three more games and had an extra six points which would’ve made a hell of a difference,” he said last week.

“The big thing for me is, I’ve enjoyed it immensely. I made a big call in January to get three in and let eight go. I thought it was the best thing for the club and we’ve got a big summer ahead, but we’ve not given up this year.

“It’s been up and down. The eight draws are the frustration of everyone, which is some sort of record. I’ve not experienced anything like that.

“All in all I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the six months, and to the people that have given me a bit of support, thank you very much. Here’s to the next six months and we’ll see where we are then.

“I said at the fans forum the other day, I had an association with Dave Downes, and Dean Hughes was someone I worked with. Then there’s the owner (Simon Sadler), and I want to tell every supporter - he’s really passionate about his club and in a way we’re lucky to have people like that.

“It means a lot to him, and he writes a big cheque every month to keep the club alive. He wants the club to do well, and I want to be a part of it. I’ll try to replicate his passion and get to where he wants to get to.”

