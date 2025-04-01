Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Niall Ennis’ bright form in Tangerine has left many Blackpool fans demanding that the club bring the striker back permanently in the summer.

The 25-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Stoke City back in January, and has since scored six goals in 12 appearances - with the latest being the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to joining the Seasiders, Ennis had endured a tough few years. The forward struggled throughout a spell with Blackburn Rovers, as well as during his first 12 months with the Potters, but had previously impressed in the third tier with Plymouth Argyle between 2021 and 2023.

There will be plenty of factors to consider for Blackpool if they look to bring the ex-England youth international back to the Fylde Coast in the summer, with a number of things out of their control.

“We must remember that his parent club is Stoke, so our first conversations would be about what they’re thinking about the situation,” Bruce said.

“I’ll have a conversation with Mark Robbins in the next week or two. We haven’t focussed on doing anything really looking forward, because the season is about now.

“There’s going to be noise in the next few weeks, but our attention is about whether we can mount a challenge (for the play-offs) - which the club is a little bit famous for, we’re decent at it.

“The most important thing for Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and Niall is putting a smile back on their face and letting them go and play. At the moment, they’re a threat to any team in this division. They’re both confident, and are a handful - you wouldn’t want to play against them.

“Physically, they asked a question because there’s a bit of pace and a bit of height there. They’ve done very well. You’re as good as your strikers, and at the moment, we’ve got two who are playing as well as anyone in the league.”

Competition from fellow January signing

Tom Bloxham

Bruce also has the option of Tom Bloxham in attack at the moment, with the January arrival from Shrewsbury Town mainly being utilised off the bench since returning from injury earlier this month.

“Tom gave us a little injection at the right time, I won’t forget his debut and that day down at Exeter,” the Blackpool boss added.

“Unfortunately he got injured, which gave an opportunity to someone else - and that’s the way football is. If you get an opportunity you need to take it.

“The way I manage is, if you’re in charge of the shirt and doing well for it, then you stay in it. Tom understands that, but he’s looked very decent coming on as a sub.”

