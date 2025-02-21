Blackpool boss makes play-off admission based on past Birmingham City experience

Steve Bruce admits Blackpool are running out of time to get their season back on track.

The Seasiders welcome Crawley Town to Bloomfield Road this weekend, where they will look to pick up their first home win since September, and put an end to the run of eight consecutive draws in front of their own fans.

Bruce believes his side can still close the 12 point gap between themselves and the top six, as he hopes to replicate a feat from one of his past clubs.

“When I came up with Birmingham, we had a run to take us to the play-offs, and eventually got promoted, so let’s hope we can do the same again,” he said.

“I remember being mid table, not going anywhere, and then going on a run. Whether it was 12 points, I’m not so sure, but I’ve been at it long enough to know if you can put two, three, four wins together then it will give us a chance. We have to realise we’ve not got much longer left to do it.

“No matter how we dress it up, the home form - we’ve drawn too many. I keep saying the same things, it’s another opportunity on Saturday, can we take it?

“I have to say the supporters have been terrific; even at the weekend they got right behind us and got us back into the game.

“The results at home haven’t been good enough for where we want to be. We don’t lose, but we have to put the points on the board to give ourselves a chance. We’ve conceded too many, and that’s a concern.

“We could’ve quite easily been there and in amongst it. It could’ve been a little bit different, but it’s not, so we can’t keep moaning about it. Let’s get on with it and see if we can finish well.

“Ultimately this club has to be in and around where it wants to be, which is the play-offs, and at the moment we’re a below par as far as I’m concerned, but that doesn’t mean I’ve given up with the players who are here. I know the vast majority can play at this level, but the consistency is there for everyone to see.

“We have to turn it around with a little bit of mentality and stop making silly mistakes.”

A change of system?

In last week’s 3-3 draw against Mansfield Town, Bruce opted to change formation and make a number of substitutions at half time to help Blackpool produce a comeback.

The 64-year-old states he will consider every option available in order to help the Seasiders return to winning ways.

Niall Ennis scored a second half equaliser against Mansfield Town (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“You only change something when you’re trying to get a reaction or fix something,” he added.

“We took a bit of a gamble when we played three at the back, but that’s in my mind. When you’re chasing a game, we’ve done it very well and the players have responded.

“We might do something different on Saturday, or we might not. It all depends on the personnel you’ve got available, and we’ve got everyone.”

