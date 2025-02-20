Odel Offiah is set to be available for Blackpool’s game against Crawley Town this weekend.

The 22-year-old was forced off during the second half of the Seasiders’ 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town last weekend, but the problem is not thought to be as serious as first feared.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, the versatile defender has featured 29 times in total for Steve Bruce’s side.

Elsewhere, there’s also good news concerning Matthew Pennington, with the 30-year-old training this week after missing the last month through an ankle injury.

Providing a squad update, the Blackpool boss said: “We’re hoping everyone’s fit. Odel (Offiah) came off with a knock on Saturday, and it must’ve been a kick. We thought it was muscular, but it turns out not to be.

“We were a little bit concerned because it’s the first time he’s played week in, week out in his career. I know he’s a big physical beast of a man but we forget he’s only young and still learning the trade.

“We’re pleasantly surprised that it’s not a muscle injury. He’s trained today, and as long as there’s no backlash tomorrow we expect him to be there and thereabouts.

“Touchwood, apart from (Tom Bloxham), we could have everyone available. Bloxham is the only one still in the treatment room, and we think it’s going to be another couple of weeks, we’ll see.

“Penno (Matthew Pennington) has been missing for a month, and he had a big impact when he came in. He’s rock solid, so it’ll be good to have him back. He’s trained all week, so we'll be glad to see him.”