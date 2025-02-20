Blackpool boss issues update on status of contract talks with 'valuable' squad member

Blackpool have opened preliminary contract talks with Sonny Carey.

The midfielder has cemented his place in the Seasiders starting XI in recent weeks, and has made 22 league appearances in total throughout the season so far.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that contract talks are underway with the representatives of the 24-year-old.

“There’s preliminary talks, but I think his agent might be away,” he said.

“We’ll keep bashing away with that one - there’s plenty of time. There have been initial negotiations, so we’ll see where that takes us.”

Past words from Bruce

Bruce has previously shared his admiration for Carey, and has made it clear that he wants him to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond the current campaign.

“I’d love for Sonny to stay,” he said in an interview last month.

“I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.”

Carey’s career so far

After playing for Norwich United, Wroxham and King’s Lynn Town, Carey made the move to Bloomfield Road back in 2021 following Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship.

Last month’s 3-1 victory over Exeter City marked the ex-Norwich City youngster’s 100th league appearance for the Seasiders, with the majority of his outings coming in the third tier.

Taking to X after the match at St James Park, Carey’s father Neil wrote: “I was sat in the meeting when Sonny was released by Norwich at 15. He was there from the age of seven and at the time it was the end of his world.

“To go on to make 100 league appearances for a club with a history as rich as Blackpool’s is the stuff dreams are made of. Proud of you son.”