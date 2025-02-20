Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opinion: Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town demonstrated the different ways Blackpool can approach games as they desperately look for something to fight for this season.

The Seasiders were lucky to come away with a point, in a game where it felt like they needed three beforehand.

Throughout the first half in particular, they were nowhere near it - with the performance producing flashbacks to the 3-0 defeat to Stockport County back in August.

On an individual basis, not too many players were able to make a difference, and the fact they were able to get a point was very much down to Steve Bruce’s tactical tweaks.

The Blackpool boss switched to a three-man defence during the second half, which matched the way Mansfield were set-up, and also got the best out of players like Hayden Coulson - who was signed to play in that system under former manager Neil Critchley.

As the Seasiders continue their desperate search for a first home win since September, the adaptability of the manager could be the key to getting across the line at Bloomfield Road.

The 4-4-2 formation used by Bruce probably remains the best option. When set up that way, there’s been some strong performances, and even a rare winning run back in September.

Throughout the winter transfer window, the club made an effort to add more options to the wide areas to aid this approach, after a couple of injuries proved detrimental before Christmas.

While wingers were added, a couple of positions were arguably left short. The Seasiders finished Deadline Day with two less strikers and one less central midfielder than they started the New Year with.

In terms of the attack, the recent 0-0 draw with Rotherham United proved that starting both Jake Beesley and Ashley Fletcher up front together doesn’t provide the pace to suit the system if new signing Niall Ennis isn’t available to start.

While the shift to a wing-back system earned Blackpool an eventual point against Mansfield, the formation they started the game with could prove to be the real alternative.

On paper, going with one striker with a more advanced midfielder behind them should be the answer if there’s an attacking shortage between now and the end of the season.

Admittedly, against the Stags, it proved to be dire, but there’s a chance that was down to multiple players having off days.

The one positive of it was it resulted in a goal for Sonny Carey. In recent weeks, the 24-year-old has done well in a holding role, but there’s no denying that he’s more of an attacking midfielder naturally.

Sonny Carey

Having an opportunity to play his natural position more regularly could help him to continue his recent development.

It’s also an area that Josh Onomah could step into as well if he’s able to get his fitness to the required levels.

Looking at the squad at the moment, a front two of Ennis and Fletcher is the best option, but a slight tweak to the formation could prove to be a viable alternative if things click better than they did against Mansfield.

As for using a wing-back based system again, it’s hard to see if being considered as a starting option. It’s something that does benefit Coulson in particular, but after spending his first six months guiding the club away from that style, it’s hard to see Bruce going back to it; unless the situation is right.

With 12 points between the Seasiders and the top six, any hopes of the play-offs seem to be over, but if they are to put a winning run together to at least make it interesting, then a number of approaches will need to be tested.