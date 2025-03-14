Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits the ‘dark moments’ of management has been on display this week following numerous League One sackings.

Despite both clubs still being in the hunt for a spot in the play-offs, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley have made the decision to part ways with Michael Duff and Darrell Clarke respectively.

For the latter, his final game in charge of the Tykes was a 3-0 defeat to the Seasiders in South Yorkshire last weekend, with two goals for Sonny Carey coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.

Former Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane has now been handed the reins at Oakwell for the remainder of the season.

Having previously spent time with the Reds between 2014 and 2017, the 34-year-old returned in a player-coach role ahead of the current campaign, but has since hung up his playing boots completely.

Seasiders head coach Bruce knows the retired midfielder from his time with Aston Villa, having signed him from Barnsley.

“I always thought he might go into the coaching side of it, he’s a big enthusiast of the game,” he said.

“I took him to Aston Villa, and he did well for me. I think I paid £1million for him. I wish him the best of luck, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s gone on to do well.

Steve Bruce with Conor Hourihane (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I feel for the manager (Darrell Clarke), who I’ve got a lot of time for. I don’t think he really deserved that, but as we’ve seen this week it’s a pretty brutal game.

“The Huddersfield manager (Michael Duff) has gone, the Barnsley manager has gone, the Wigan manager (Shaun Maloney) has gone.

“This industry unfortunately has its dark moments for me, like when people like him at Barnsley gets the sack. I’ve got huge respect for him, and I always will have. He sent a message when I lost my grandson, and that stays with me. For him to lose his job, I’m sure he’ll bounce back.

“It seems to be the norm now seeing people get sacked. The lads work hard, but then with 10 games to go they change their manager.”

