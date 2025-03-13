We asked AI to design Blackpool's home kit for next season - here's what it produced

We asked AI tool, Grok, to design a new kit for Blackpool next season, and here’s what it came up with...

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current season might have 10 games still to play, but that doesn’t mean planning ahead of the 2025-26 season isn’t already underway.

Behind-the-scenes, big decisions will need to be made on a number of issues - concerning matters both on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puma have been the Seasiders’ kit manufacturer since 2020, with the club’s current deal with the brand running until the summer of 2027.

As an experiment, we asked X’s AI tool, Grok, to come up with a credible guess of what Blackpool’s next home kit could look like.

(Note: The kits designed by Grok should not be mistaken as match-day strip for next season).

Blackpool’s AI home kit and what Grok had to say

Blackpool's AI produced home kit | Grok

Modern twists

“To keep the kit fresh and aligned with current football kit trends, the design incorporates a subtle pattern. Modern kits often feature understated designs like geometric shapes or tonal effects, avoiding overly loud graphics. For Blackpool, a wave-inspired pattern could be woven into the fabric, reflecting the town’s coastal location along the Irish Sea. This adds a contemporary flair while maintaining the simplicity that keeps the tangerine colour dominant.”

Cultural and local inspiration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design draws inspiration from Blackpool’s local identity to create a deeper connection with the community. Subtle geometric patterns might reference the structure of the Blackpool Tower, a beloved local landmark. This isn’t about plastering a literal image on the kit—it’s a discreet nod that ties the design to the club’s home, making it feel personal and meaningful to supporters who take pride in their town’s heritage.”

Functionality

“Beyond aesthetics, the kit prioritises player performance. It uses breathable, moisture-wicking fabric—a standard in modern football kits—to keep players cool and comfortable during matches. The design ensures a lightweight and ergonomic fit, allowing for maximum mobility without sacrificing durability. These practical elements are critical, as a kit’s primary job is to support the athletes wearing it.”

Fan appeal

“Finally, the design considers marketability to ensure it resonates with Blackpool’s fanbase. By blending the club’s traditional tangerine roots with modern touches like patterns and functional fabrics, it appeals to both long-time supporters who cherish the club’s history and newer fans drawn to sleek, stylish kits. The result is a kit that’s striking enough to boost replica sales while staying true to what makes Blackpool FC unique.”

Summary

“The thinking behind this first design is a careful balance of heritage and innovation. The tangerine colour and local nods (like waves or the Tower’s influence) root it in Blackpool’s identity, while subtle patterns and high-performance materials bring it into the modern era. It’s a kit designed to inspire pride in the stands, perform on the pitch, and honour the club’s past while looking toward its future.”

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.