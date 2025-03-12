Steve Bruce states in form midfielder Sonny Carey is guaranteed a starting spot in Blackpool’s upcoming game against Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has been the Seasiders standout player in recent times, starting 11 consecutive matches in total.

In last weekend’s game against Barnsley, he was on hand with a brace from the left side in a 3-0 victory at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He built on that further in Blackpool’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night, bagging a second half winner with an attempt from distance.

The Seasiders are set to have pretty much their full squad available when they take on Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, with both Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton taking part in training this week.

Despite the latter of the two returning players predominantly playing on the left under Bruce this season, he will have to be patient to earn his place back due to the form of Carey.

“That’s what you want as a head coach - there’s nothing like competition,” the Blackpool boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment Sonny (Carey) has been terrific. He was terrific Saturday, and terrific again tonight. He will be playing on Saturday, that's for sure.

“You’re only as good as your squad of players. We made big changes to the team in January, which is always a bit of a risk. We trimmed the squad down, and for the first time we’re playing with everyone fit, I don’t think there’s been any knocks today.

“CJ (Hamilton) and (Tom) Bloxham can only be a good addition to your armoury, so it’ll be good to have them back.”

CJ Hamilton

Contract talks with Carey

Carey is among nine permanent Blackpool players who are out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce has made it clear he wants the 24-year-old to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season, and provided an update on how talks were progressing earlier this week.

“He’s in a good vein of form at the minute - he’s confident and playing well; he is a threat,” he stated.

“We’re talking to him this week again, talking to his agent. All of these things are difficult because the players have the prerogative to leave their contracts, that’s what the Bosman Rule was all about.

“I hope he commits and stays because he knows what I think of him as a player. I enjoy working with him day in, day out. We’ll put an offer to him and let’s hope he will stay for the next couple of years at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a great age, he’s starting to mature nicely. We’re doing everything we can, and let’s hope we’ve got the persuasive powers to get him to sign a new deal.

“I think he’s very good for a few weeks, and it’s unfortunate that he missed two months with an injury when CJ (Hamilton) was injured too. I realise we’ve got a very good player on our hands - he can play on the left, he can play in the middle, and he can play up front.

“He’s a naturally gifted footballer with an eye for a goal, which is always good to have.”

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.